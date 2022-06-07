NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2022--
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), today announced that Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer; Michael Smith, vice chairman and chief financial officer; and Charles Nelson, vice chairman and chief growth officer, are scheduled to participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET.
The webcast will be available at the following link on the Voya investor relations website: https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1553590&tp_key=bfeda906f0&tp_special=8
Those interested in listening to the presentation should log on to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to download and install any necessary software.
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that help Americans become well planned, well invested and well protected. Serving the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya has approximately 6,000 employees and had $707 billion in total assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2022. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.
