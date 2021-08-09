CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) on Monday reported a loss of $30.1 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 75 cents per share.
The gene therapy company posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $3.31. A year ago, they were trading at $11.19.
