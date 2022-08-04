CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.1 million in its second quarter.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 56 cents per share.
The gene therapy company posted revenue of $712,000 in the period.
