COLUMBIA, S.C. — In a visit to South Carolina, Vice President Kamala Harris praised achievements made by the White House in helping to make broadband internet access more affordable nationally.
Speaking before a crowd at Columbia’s Benedict College on Monday, Harris touted that millions of Americans are now saving millions on their broadband internet service thanks to efforts by the Biden-Harris administration and the legislative support of U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat, in helping to create the Affordable Connectivity Program, an initiative that helps households lower their internet bills.
“The internet is an essential part of everyday modern life, and yet more than 24 million American households still do not have internet access, including 137,000 families right here in South Carolina,” Harris said.
The invitation-only event at the historically Black college marked the fourth time Harris has visited the Palmetto State since becoming vice president. And it’s the first time she’s come since the state was recently selected to host the nation’s first 2024 Democratic presidential primary election.
Under the Affordable Connectivity program, eligible families can shave off up to $30 a month on their internet service while also receiving a $100 one-time discount to purchase a computer or tablet if they spend more than $10 but less than $50 on the device.
Harris said without a reliable and affordable internet connection, particularly to access education and health care services, significant challenges are created for rural communities and communities of color, adding that she’s traveled all around South Carolina listening to stories from people who don’t have internet.
The program is in partnership with internet service providers including Spectrum and AT&T and is funded by a historic $65 billion allocation for affordable high-speed internet access under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, enacted in 2021.
“Every month, this program gives more than 16 million working families a $30 discount on their internet bill,” Harris said. “Eight hundred thousand households in South Carolina are eligible” for the program, she said, adding that a majority of these households could end up paying nothing for service due to a partnership with some internet service providers who’ve agreed to offer plans at $30 and below.
Harris’ remarks were preceded by Clyburn, who Harris said began spearheading the push for increased broadband connectivity while she was still in the Senate.
Clyburn said that thanks to dollars allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, simultaneous investments are helping to create more affordable and accessible internet access.
“For emphasis, affordable and accessible,” Harris said. “Both, because one does not work without the other.”
“I’m so pleased that we’re here today to share this effort with so many people,” Clyburn said. “For example, over 300,000 South Carolinians currently benefit from the bipartisan law and affordable connectivity program.”
Harris also said that $175 million would go to 61 minority-serving colleges and universities to help improve internet access for students. Benedict College will receive $2.8 million from that funding. Claflin University, another South Carolina historically Black school, also will receive $2.9 million.
The announcement is the latest in a string of initiatives the Biden-Harris administration has worked to push out in tackling the so-called digital divide, which is loosely defined as the unequal access to digital technology, such as computers, tablets and the internet.
The problem was highlighted during the coronavirus pandemic, when many students had to complete their school work at home without having a reliable high-speed internet connection or even a personal computer.
“During the pandemic we learned that 30% of our students did not have access to home based internet service hotspots,” said Benedict College President Roslyn Clark Artis, who kicked off Monday’s event. “And 12% (of our students) live in communities with poor or no broadband access,” she added.
“Thankfully, students can now access critical internet services through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, for which 80% of our students automatically qualify for.”
Harris’ visit came one week after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and Clyburn held a news conference announcing that more than 100,000 homes have received access to high-speed internet, as the state continues its push to ensure more South Carolina households are connected to the web.
Specifically, Get Connected SC is a statewide internet access and adoption campaign that seeks out households throughout the state that might not have adequate internet service or no service at all.
“Let’s be clear, in America, in the 21st century, every person no matter where they live and no matter how much they earn, should have high-speed internet,” Harris said. “It is simply a necessity.”
