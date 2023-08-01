ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2023--
Vonahi Security (Vonahi), a Kaseya company and pioneer in automating network penetration testing, is proud to announce that its flagship product, vPenTest, has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification. This prestigious certification validates Vonahi Security's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and reliability for its users.
SOC 2 Type II certification is awarded to organizations that demonstrate the implementation of rigorous controls and procedures to ensure the security, availability and confidentiality of customer data. The certification is a testament to vPenTest's ability to deliver trustworthy and dependable network penetration testing capabilities to organizations of all sizes.
vPenTest from Vonahi Security is a cutting-edge SaaS platform that replicates manual internal and external network penetration testing processes. By automating these procedures, vPenTest enables organizations to continuously evaluate cybersecurity risks in real time, providing a cost-effective and efficient solution for managing their security posture.
"We are thrilled to have achieved SOC 2 Type II certification for vPenTest," said Alton Johnson, Founder and GM at Vonahi Security. "This certification solidifies our commitment to meeting the highest industry standards and assures our customers that their data is handled with the utmost privacy, integrity and security."
Used by over 5,000 organizations, including managed service providers, managed security service providers and internal IT teams, vPenTest has become a preferred choice for organizations looking to validate their cybersecurity defenses with penetration testing. The SOC 2 Type II certification further strengthens vPenTest's position as a trusted and reliable solution in the market.
A copy of the SOC 2 Type II Attestation Report is available to Vonahi customers, prospects and partners upon request.
About Vonahi Security
Vonahi Security, a Kaseya Company, is a pioneer in building the future of offensive cybersecurity consulting services through automation. vPenTest from Vonahi is a SaaS platform that fully replicates manual internal and external network penetration testing, making it easy and affordable for organizations to continuously evaluate cybersecurity risks in real time. vPenTest is used by over 5,000 organizations, including managed service providers, managed security service providers, and internal IT teams. Vonahi Security is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit www.vonahi.io.
About Kaseya
Kaseya is the leading global provider of cybersecurity and IT management software for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT professionals in small to mid-size business (SMBs). Through its customer-centric approach and renowned support, Kaseya delivers best-in-breed technologies that empower organizations to seamlessly manage IT infrastructure, secure networks, backup critical data, manage service operations, and grow their businesses. Kaseya offers a broad array of IT management solutions from industry-leading providers: audIT, ConnectBooster, Datto, Graphus, ID Agent, IT Glue, Kaseya, RapidFire Tools, RocketCyber, Spanning Cloud Apps, TruMethods, Unitrends and Vonahi. These innovative solutions fuel Kaseya’s IT Complete platform, which addresses the challenges of multifunctional IT professionals. IT Complete empowers them to centrally command hardware, software, security, data, compliance, operations and more from within a comprehensive, integrated, intelligent (AI utilization-optimized), and affordable platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Kaseya is privately held with a global presence in more than a dozen countries. To learn more, visit https://www.kaseya.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801135978/en/
CONTACT: Trammie Anderson
VP of Product
Vonahi Security
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT ONLINE PRIVACY SECURITY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE CONSULTING
SOURCE: Kaseya
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/01/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 08/01/2023 07:58 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801135978/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.