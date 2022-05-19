NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2022--
As previously announced, Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Thursday, May 26 th, 2022. The event will begin at 9:00 am ET and is expected to conclude at approximately 12:00 pm ET. Members of the leadership team will provide a presentation on Vroom’s recently announced Business Realignment Plan, key initiatives, and strategies for positioning Vroom for long term profitable growth. A Q&A session will follow to address questions from financial analysts. Information regarding access to submit a question during the Q&A session will be distributed to analysts prior to the event.
Attendees can register for the webcast in advance and access the webcast live on the Events and Presentations page at ir.vroom.com. An archived webcast of the event will be accessible on the website within 48 hours of its completion.
About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)
Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform that offers a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The Company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and contact-free, at-home pick-up and delivery.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005622/en/
CONTACT: Investor Relations:
Vroom
Liam Harrington
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL RETAIL AUTOMOTIVE OTHER AUTOMOTIVE OTHER RETAIL GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE SPECIALTY
SOURCE: Vroom, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/19/2022 08:29 AM/DISC: 05/19/2022 08:29 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005622/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.