NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 30, 2023--
VTS, the commercial real estate (CRE) industry’s leading technology platform transforming how strategic decisions are made and executed across the asset lifecycle, today announced that its annual conference, Accelerate, will return for its fifth year, to be held in-person May 10-11 at Center415, located in Midtown Manhattan. The premier conference will bring together more than 400 innovative executives and influential thought leaders to discuss the technologies, trends, and ideas that define modern commercial real estate, as well as methods and tactics to navigate the current economic climate. Attendees will hear first-hand the latest product updates from VTS on the VTS Platform – commercial real estate’s leading tech stack.
Accelerate 2023 will feature two days of content, including keynote presentations from distinguished guest speakers and VTS executives, breakout sessions with influential commercial real estate leaders and tech visionaries, VTS user-education content, and networking events. The conference content has been specifically designed to educate members of the C-Suite and senior leasing and asset management executives about the modernization of commercial real estate and how leading companies are adapting their strategies by integrating data and technology to stay competitive and win. Attendees will leave Accelerate 2023 armed with actionable tactics to help their organizations best navigate the headwinds posed by economic and market conditions, and navigate the uncertainty ahead.
Throughout the two-day event, topics will include: Transforming Your Marketing and Leasing Engine to Capture Tenant Demand, Consolidation vs Diversification – Evaluating PropTech in 2023, Tapping Into Data to Proactively Protect Your Portfolio, Redefining Property Management, and Capitalizing on Limited Tenant Demand, among others. Outside of VTS, speakers will include Bob Sulentic – President and CEO of CBRE Group Inc., Barry Sternlicht — Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, Greg Meyer – President of Brookfield, Adam Frazier – CEO of Columbia Property Trust, Jamie Hodari – CEO and Co-Founder of Industrious, Kent R. Tarrach – U.S. Commercial Office Sector Head at PGIM Real Estate, and Brendan Wallace – Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Fifth Wall, among many others.
“Accelerate is a unique event designed to help the C-suite and industry leaders discuss current challenges in the market and tactics to overcome them, along with discussing the technology, strategies, and trends shaping the future of commercial real estate”, said Nick Romito, CEO of VTS. “Now in its fifth year, Accelerate remains to be a can’t-miss event, and the level of networking, ideation, and engagement among attendees is unparalleled. This is a critical time for industry professionals and those looking to tap the pulse of what’s happening in CRE to connect and discuss technologies and practices to shape the strategies of tomorrow.”
With an on-site experience curated to provide interactive engagement, attendees at this year’s conference will be able to experience the VTS Platform firsthand to understand how it can help drive tenant retention amid a challenging market – from marketing space online, to increasing engagement, as well as leveraging data to best service your portfolio. Accelerate also will provide the opportunity to interface with product pop-ups, live demos, a technical genius bar, and the VTS Tenant Demand Game.
For more information, including event registration, visit accelerate.vts.com.
About VTS
VTS is the commercial real estate industry’s leading technology platform that transforms how strategic decisions are made and executed across the asset lifecycle. In 2013, VTS revolutionized the commercial real estate industry’s leasing operations with what is now VTS Lease. Today, the VTS Platform is the largest first-party data source in the industry and delivers data insights and solutions for everyone in commercial real estate to fuel their investment and asset strategy, leasing and marketing automation, property operations, and tenant experience.
With the VTS Platform, consisting of VTS Lease, VTS Rise, VTS Data, and VTS Market, every business stakeholder in commercial real estate is given real-time market information and executional capabilities to do their job with unparalleled speed and intelligence. VTS is the global leader, with more than 60% of Class A office space in the U.S., and 12 billion square feet of office, retail, and industrial space is managed through our platform globally. VTS’ user base includes over 45,000 CRE professionals and industry-leading customers such as Blackstone, Brookfield Properties, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, BXP, Oxford Properties, JLL, and CBRE. To learn more about VTS, and to see our open roles, visit www.vts.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005914/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact
Eric Johnson
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER TECHNOLOGY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE SOFTWARE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY
SOURCE: VTS
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/30/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 03/30/2023 09:04 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005914/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.