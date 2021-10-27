GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2021--
W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the appointment of Daniel Smyrl as president of Admiral Insurance Group (Admiral). He succeeds Curtis E. Fletcher, who has been named chairman of Admiral. The appointments are effective immediately.
Mr. Smyrl joined Admiral in 2002 and most recently served as executive vice president of underwriting. He has nearly 40 years of commercial property and casualty insurance experience in underwriting and management. He holds both the Associate in Surplus Lines Insurance (ASLI) and Associate in Commercial Underwriting (AU) designations.
Mr. Fletcher has been with Admiral for 23 years and was named president in 2018. He has been instrumental in advancing Admiral as a leader in the excess and surplus lines commercial insurance market. As chairman, he will maintain an active role, providing insights and strategic guidance.
W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, commented on the appointment, "Curt has been a model of what we look for in an outstanding leader within our organization. He has done an exceptional job in all of the positions he has held during his tenure. We would thank him for his extraordinary contributions to Admiral and W. R. Berkley Corporation over his many years of service, and we are delighted that he will be continuing in this new role. Dan is a dynamic executive, who has brought a wealth of experience to the organization. We are exceedingly confident in Dan’s ability to lead the Admiral team as they further build upon Admiral’s long history of success."
For further info about products and services available from Admiral Insurance Group, please visit www.admiralins.com.
Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.
