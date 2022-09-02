DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 2, 2022--
Walgreens now offers updated COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna boosters to eligible individuals aged 12 years and older following authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Scheduling an appointment is preferred and is available via the Walgreens app, 1-800-WALGREENS, or online at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine starting today for vaccinations. Additional appointments will be added daily as select Walgreens stores begin to receive the updated COVID-19 boosters.
The updated COVID-19 booster is developed to more effectively protect against the latest viral variants, including Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, the dominant virus strains in the United States.
“Walgreens has played a vital role in responding to COVID-19 as millions have turned to us as a trusted and convenient vaccination destination,” said Dr. Anita Patel, vice president, pharmacy services development, Walgreens. “This season, we encourage everyone to stay protected by getting vaccinated with this more targeted updated COVID-19 booster in addition to receiving their flu shot or other routine immunizations in a single visit.”
What Individuals Need to Know about Updated COVID-19 Boosters:
- Eligibility: Individuals aged 12 years and older who completed a COVID-19 vaccine primary series or received a booster dose at least 2 months ago can now receive an updated COVID-19 booster dose. Individuals aged 12 through 17 years are eligible to receive Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 booster dose, and individuals aged 18 and older are eligible to receive Pfizer’s or Moderna’s updated COVID-19 booster dose.
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines: According to the CDC, individuals are up to date if a primary series was completed, and the most recent booster dose was received as recommended by the CDC. Staying up to date will help keep people better protected against COVID-19.
- Get a flu shot or other recommended routine immunizations at the same time. Individuals receiving an updated COVID-19 booster dose can also get a flu shot or other CDC recommended routine immunizations during a single visit to save a trip and help reduce community spread of vaccine-preventable illnesses.
- Available at Walgreens locations. For the best experience, individuals are encouraged to make appointments for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, flu shots and other vaccinations through Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, the Walgreens app or 1-800-WALGREENS.
COVID-19 Prevention, Testing, and Treatment
With more options available to help protect against and treat COVID-19, Walgreens pharmacy teams are available to answer questions and make it easy for everyone to understand eligibility requirements to ensure the best protection for themselves and those around them. Walgreens is committed to providing equitable access to COVID-19 services and medications, administering nearly 70 million vaccines since the start of the pandemic. For more information, visit Walgreens.com/COVID19vaccine.
About Walgreens
Walgreens ( www.walgreens.com ) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 9 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.
