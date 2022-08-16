CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022--
Walker Sands, a full-service marketing agency focused on accelerating the growth of B2B brands, hit a major company milestone today with its recognition as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company for the 10th year in a row. Coming in at No. 4,425, Walker Sands joins the list alongside some of the most successful companies in the U.S., seeing 101% revenue growth since 2018, and 41% growth in the past year alone.
Since its founding in 2001, Walker Sands has experienced impressive growth in its over twenty years of operation, thanks to its commitment to providing innovative, results-driven work to its clients while also maintaining a strong culture. The agency became the fifth-largest technology-focused firm in the United States after acquiring March Communications in August of last year, expanding its presence to the East Coast and adding offices in Boston and Atlanta.
“I am so proud that our agency has been recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing companies for 10 years in a row, a true testament to the hard work and dedication of every single Walker Sands employee,” said Walker Sands CEO Mike Santoro. “This is a major accomplishment for the company. I have watched our team not just overcome challenges, but thrive by staying true to our mission statement of Learn, Support, Do. Walker Sands remains committed to ensuring our clients’ growth and success, and I’m excited to see where we go from here.”
Walker Sands was also recently named a Crain’s Chicago Business Fastest Growing Company and a 2021 Adweek Fastest Growing Agency. In addition, the agency’s client work is regularly recognized by awards, including SABRE, AVA Digital, MarCom, Hermes Creative, and PRSA, and it has been honored for its company culture by Built In, PRovoke, and the Chicago Tribune.
For more information about Walker Sands’ full-service marketing offerings, visit www.walkersands.com.
About Walker Sands
Walker Sands is a full-service B2B marketing agency with core capabilities in public relations, demand generation, branding, creative, marketing strategy and web. The firm’s integrated approach to marketing drives awareness, credibility and conversions for 100+ clients around the world. A ten-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Walker Sands is one of the fastest-growing B2B marketing agencies in the world, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Boston and Atlanta. Learn more at https://www.walkersands.com and for career opportunities visit https://www.walkersands.com/about/careers/.
