Walking Fish Therapeutics, a leader in B cell engineering, today announced it has appointed Georgia Erbez as Chief Operating Officer and moved to a new 22,000 square foot office and world-class laboratory in South San Francisco.
“Walking Fish is at a pivotal point as we move the first of our B cell therapies towards clinical trials. Our platform is generating candidates in the fields of oncology, rare disease, and regenerative medicine,” said Dr. Lewis “Rusty” Williams, co-founder and CEO of Walking Fish Therapeutics. “The addition of Georgia to our leadership team will prove invaluable as Walking Fish Therapeutics enters a critical phase of growth and accelerates efforts to prepare for upcoming clinical, financial, and business milestones.”
Ms. Erbez brings over three decades of life science experience to Walking Fish. Previously, Ms. Erbez served as CFO at Harpoon Therapeutics, where she oversaw HR, investor relations, and other strategic business and financials. In that role, she successfully managed the company’s IPO and follow-on financings, and led a $2.4 billion strategic partnership with AbbVie.
In prior years, Ms. Erbez served as CFO of Zosano Pharma and Raptor Pharmaceuticals, and Senior Vice President and CFO of Revolution Medicines. She also served on the board of Sierra Oncology, AltiBio Inc., and Artelo Biosciences.
About Walking Fish Therapeutics
A leader in B cell medicines, Walking Fish Therapeutics has made critical advances in engineering technologies to rapidly advance cell-based therapeutics to treat serious diseases, concentrating on oncology, rare disease, regenerative medicine, autoimmune disease, and recombinant antibody production. For more information and important updates, please visit https://www.walkingfishtx.com/
