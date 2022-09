FILE - Shown is a Walmart location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Walmart is teaming up with a fertility startup to offer benefits under its insurance plan that will help its workers expand their families. The nation’s largest retailer and private employer said Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, it’s partnering with New York-based Kindbody to offer benefits such as in vitro fertilization as well as fertility testing regardless of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or marital status.