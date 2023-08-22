HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2023--
Wan Bridge, a Texas-based builder and operator of build-to-rent (BTR) communities, officially opened the doors to its latest development Enclave at Mason Creek (21455 Merchants Way) with a grand opening ribbon-cutting event on August 17.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817919220/en/
Enclave at Mason Creek Ribbon Cutting. (Photo: Business Wire)
Just outside of the Houston metro area, the community is the builder’s first rental development in Katy, Texas and features 192 three- to four-bedroom townhomes designed for luxury and elegance, ranging from 1,406 to 2,066 square feet.
“We are excited to bring this latest community to market, especially for potential residents who are looking for a more modern place to live in the area,” said Ting Qiao, CEO of Wan Bridge. “The launch of Enclave at Mason Creek will provide residents relaxed suburban living in Katy with easy access to the many city thrills one can find in Houston.”
Wan Bridge welcomed the Katy Chamber of Commerce, local elected officials and other community partners to celebrate the launch of its newest BTR neighborhood. During the ceremony, The Wan Bridge Foundation presented a check to Sunshine Thru the Rain to recognize the organization’s contribution to the local community.
Upscale Sophistication
At the Enclave at Mason Creek residents can call this upscale residential property home, while still experiencing all that the city of Katy has to offer. In close proximity to companies of various industries, retail stores and dining options, Enclave at Mason Creek offers families of all lifestyles the perfect location to eat, sleep and play.
The homes of Enclave at Mason Creek were thoughtfully designed with residents’ wants and needs in mind and feature open floor plans, designer upgrades, and flexible layouts that flawlessly fit the needs of families of all different stages, providing welcoming, versatile spaces that are as stylish as they are functional.
The community offers all residents Wan Bridge’s signature hassle-free lifestyle complete with quality on-site maintenance, which includes lawncare, air filter and bulb replacement, and pest control services.
For further information on Enclave at Mason Creek, please visit www.enclaveatmasoncreek.com. To learn more about Wan Bridge and its impact on the build-to-rent industry in Texas, visit www.wanbridge.com.
About Wan Bridge
Wan Bridge is a Texas-based builder and operator of build-to-rent (BTR) communities across the state. Since 2016, we have been active in the acquisition, development and operation of our communities located in high-demand cities across Texas, including Austin, Dallas and Houston. Our BTR community products range from low-density homes on acreage sites to medium-density developments that include duplexes, triplexes and townhomes. We believe that residents do not have to own to call it home and our ultimate goal is to give them more time with the people they love and partake in activities they enjoy the most. BTR provides flexibility without sacrifice every day. Learn more at www.wanbridge.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817919220/en/
CONTACT: Jaylon Brinkley
Pierpont Communications
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY URBAN PLANNING
SOURCE: Wan Bridge
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/22/2023 11:57 AM/DISC: 08/22/2023 11:56 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817919220/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.