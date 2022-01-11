NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022--
Becoming a millionaire can seem like a distant dream, but tens of thousands of people have accomplished it by following the Ramsey Baby Steps. Their inspirational stories are out today in Dave Ramsey’s latest book, “Baby Steps Millionaires,” published by Ramsey Press (ISBN: 9781942121596).
In his first trade book in eight years, Ramsey proves that anyone can become a millionaire — no matter their starting point. The No. 1 national bestselling author and host of “The Ramsey Show” tells real stories about ordinary people who spent years busting through barriers and digging out of debt so they could build wealth. Now, they’re millionaires.
“This is a book 30 years in the making,” Ramsey said. “I’ve coached millions of people on ‘The Ramsey Show’ over that last 30 years, and people come up to me all the time saying they’re millionaires because they followed the Ramsey Baby Steps. The stories of real Baby Steps Millionaires will show you this is really possible — because these millionaires are just like you!”
“Baby Steps Millionaires” takes a deeper look at how Ramsey invests and builds wealth — and teaches readers how they can do the same. It also includes Ramsey Solutions’ “The National Study of Millionaires,” the largest study of millionaires ever done in North America.
“Baby Steps Millionaires” retails for $26.99 and is available here.
About Dave Ramsey
Dave Ramsey is a seven-time No. 1 national bestselling author, personal finance expert and host of “The Ramsey Show,” heard by more than 18 million listeners each week. He has appeared on “Good Morning America,” “CBS Mornings,” the “Today” show, Fox News, CNN, Fox Business and many more. Since 1992, Ramsey has helped people regain control of their money, build wealth, and enhance their lives. He also serves as CEO of the company Ramsey Solutions.
About Ramsey Press
Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Ramsey Press, a part of Ramsey Solutions, publishes America’s trusted voice on money, Dave Ramsey, as well as No. 1 national bestselling authors Ken Coleman, Rachel Cruze and Dr. John Delony. Ramsey Press produces practical and inspirational material on a wide range of topics, including personal development, leadership, careers, business, relationships and personal finance. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com/company/ramsey-press.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005186/en/
CONTACT: Megan McConnell
megan.mcconnell@ramseysolutions.com
615.614.4849
KEYWORD: TENNESSEE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER RETAIL ACCOUNTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PUBLISHING WOMEN COMMUNICATIONS MEN RETAIL FAMILY CONSUMER FINANCE
SOURCE: Ramsey Solutions
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/11/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/11/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005186/en