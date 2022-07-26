BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--
Warner Bros. Games today announced the Open Beta for MultiVersus, the all-new free-to-play platform fighter videogame in development by Player First Games, is now available in the Americas, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Players in these regions can now download the game on PlayStation®5 (PS5™) and PlayStation®4 (PS4™) consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and PC, with full cross-play support and dedicated server-based rollback netcode for robust online competition.
MultiVersus brings together a variety of beloved heroes and personalities to team up with or compete against in epic battles, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn (DC); Shaggy and Velma ( Scooby-Doo ); Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz ( Looney Tunes ); Arya Stark ( Game of Thrones ); Tom & Jerry ( Tom and Jerry ); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human ( Adventure Time ); Steven Universe and Garnet ( Steven Universe ); Iron Giant ( The Iron Giant ); LeBron James ( Space Jam: A New Legacy ); Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith ( Rick and Morty ); an extraordinary original creature named Reindog; and many more to come.
Featuring matches with a strong focus on cooperative gameplay, every fighter is outfitted with a deep set of combat mechanics that distinguish the game’s fresh take on 2 vs. 2 gameplay. This allows combatants to boast customizable movesets that combine dynamically with other characters as they battle for supremacy. From Wonder Woman and her Lasso of Truth attack unexpectedly paired with Shaggy and his sandwich projectile, to Arya Stark’s face-swapping ability complementing Superman’s laser vision, the impossible can become possible through surprising team combinations and matchups.
Players have a number of ways to experience MultiVersus, including the 2 vs. 2 team-based cooperative mode, 1 vs. 1 matches, 4-player free-for-all, co-op vs. A.I. matches, custom online lobbies, The Lab (practice mode), tutorials, and local play matches supporting up to four competitors. The game’s fun filled multiplayer bouts can be set against the backdrop of various reimagined environments from awe-inspiring worlds, such as the Batcave (DC), Tree Fort ( Adventure Time ), Scooby’s Haunted Mansion ( Scooby-Doo ), Sky Arena ( Steven Universe ), and other recognizable locales.
To download the official MultiVersus – Official Cinematic Trailer, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/MultiVersus-CinematicTrailer-Download
To download official MultiVersus assets, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/MultiVersus-OpenBeta-Assets
MultiVersusFounder’s Packs are currently available for purchase via the Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Editions including different levels of in-game content. For more information, visit MultiVersus.com/Founders-Pack. Additionally, a Preseason Battle Pass is currently available allowing players to complete challenges and unlock in-game rewards. There is a free option open for all players and a premium option requiring an in-game purchase to participate. The Preseason Battle Pass is live now through Aug. 8, followed by a full Season 1 Battle Pass beginning Aug. 9. All player progression and rewards unlocked will be retained through the life of the game.
For additional information about MultiVersus, visit MultiVersus.com or join the community conversation on Twitter ( @MultiVersus ), YouTube ( MultiVersus ), Instagram ( MultiVersusGame ), Facebook ( MultiVersus ), and Discord ( MultiVersus ).
All official assets can be found on the Warner Bros. Games Press Site. To access, please visit WarnerBrosGames-Press.com and click the “Register Now” button.
About Warner Bros. Games
Warner Bros. Games is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles. Additional information about Warner Bros. Games can be found at www.warnerbrosgames.com.
About Player First Games
Player First Games is a new independent game studio located in Los Angeles, CA. Started by veteran developers from across the industry, the team is focused on creating games and serving passionate communities of gamers with a player first mindset. Additional information about Player First Games can be found at www.playerfirstgames.com.
About DC
DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics and graphic novels in the world and home to some of the most iconic and recognizable characters ever created. As a creative division, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, and the DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com.
MULTIVERSUS software © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by Player First Games. All DC characters and related elements are trademarks of DC © 2021. ADVENTURE TIME, STEVEN UNIVERSE, RICK AND MORTY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Cartoon Network. TOM AND JERRY, SCOOBY-DOO and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co. and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. GAME OF THRONES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Home Box Office, Inc. LOONEY TUNES, SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WARNER BROS. GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s22)
“PlayStation”, “PS5”, and “PS4” are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005432/en/
CONTACT: Remi Sklar
Warner Bros. Games
Remi.Sklar@warnerbros.comKehau Rodenhurst
Warner Bros. Games
Kehau.Rodenhurst@warnerbros.comEric Levine
Warner Bros. Games
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC GAMES ENTERTAINMENT LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT)
SOURCE: Warner Bros. Games
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/26/2022 12:00 PM/DISC: 07/26/2022 12:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005432/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.