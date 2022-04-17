BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 17, 2022--
Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Batman” has flown past three quarters of a billion dollars at the global box office, maintaining its top spot as the highest-grossing film of the year, both domestically and worldwide. Earning widespread praise from critics and audiences alike, director Matt Reeves’s powerful new vision of the globally iconic DC Super Hero has taken in $365 million in domestic receipts and $386 million internationally, and is still going strong. The announcement was made today by Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution, and Andrew Cripps, President of International Distribution, for Warner Bros. Pictures.
In making the announcement, Goldstein said, “The incredible response we’ve seen at theaters across the country is a testament to both the enduring power of this iconic DC Super Hero and the huge appetite out there to experience great movies on the big screen. We congratulate everyone involved on reaching this impressive milestone.”
Added Cripps, “‘The Batman’ performs on every level, delivering critical praise and big crowds in every market around the globe. We’re so proud of the film and so happy it continues to strike a chord with audiences everywhere.”
From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves’s “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.
More than a year of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.
When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), Oz, aka The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka The Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.
Starring alongside Robert Pattinson (“Tenet,” “The Lighthouse”) as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (“Big Little Lies,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”); Paul Dano (“Love & Mercy,” “12 Years a Slave”); Jeffrey Wright (“No Time to Die,” “Westworld”); John Turturro (the “Transformers” films, “The Plot Against America”); Peter Sarsgaard (“The Magnificent Seven,” “Interrogation”) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (“Farewell Amor”) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the “Planet of the Apes” films, “Black Panther”); and Colin Farrell (“The Gentlemen,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”).
Reeves (“The Planet of the Apes” franchise) directed from a screenplay by Reeves & Peter Craig, based on characters from DC. Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Dylan Clark (the “Planet of the Apes” films) and Reeves produced the film, with Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel serving as executive producers.
The movie’s behind-the-scenes creative team included Oscar-nominated director of photography Greig Fraser (“Dune,” “Lion”); Reeves’ “Planet of the Apes” production designer, James Chinlund, and editor, William Hoy; editor Tyler Nelson (“Rememory”); and Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (“1917,” “Little Women,” “Anna Karenina”). The music is by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (the current “Spider-Man,” “Jurassic World” and “Star Wars” films, “Up”).
Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a 6 th & Idaho/Dylan Clark Productions Production, a Matt Reeves Film, “The Batman.” The film is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.
“The Batman” is rated PG-13 by the MPA for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material.
For downloadable general press information:
https://mediapass.warnerbros.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220417005024/en/
CONTACT: Candice McDonough
candice.mcdonough@warnerbros.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT FILM & MOTION PICTURES
SOURCE: Warner Bros. Pictures
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/17/2022 12:16 PM/DISC: 04/17/2022 12:16 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220417005024/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.