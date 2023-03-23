WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 23, 2023--
Warner Pacific, the most trusted General Agency for brokers across California, Colorado, Texas and Oklahoma, today announced that it has expanded into Florida by successfully completing its acquisition of Agents Marketing Group (“AMG”), a Miami-based General Agency.
AMG has a history of providing its brokers with solid analysis and case strategy, ensuring its clients have the best possible employer benefits solutions. Going forward, brokers can continue to expect the same expertise and unparalleled service, along with expanded products and carrier access under the Warner Pacific brand and leadership.
“This transaction enables us to expand Warner Pacific into one of the largest states in the country as we continue to grow and scale nationally,” said John Nelson, Co-CEO of Warner Pacific. “Through this acquisition, Warner Pacific will be able to deliver new tools and technologies to brokers throughout the state.”
“Our objective is to enable business owners and their employees to have ready access to the most affordable and comprehensive coverage available by closely partnering with carriers and providing brokers with the best service anywhere,” said John Kurath, Chief National Sales Leader at Warner Pacific.
“For over 20 years, AMG has provided its clients with unrivaled service and expertise in the employee benefits space,” said AMG President and CEO Daniel Wolansky. “Warner Pacific provides a strong platform to build upon this and presents numerous new opportunities for growth.”
About Warner Pacific
With over $4 billion of in-force premiums, servicing more than 70,000 employers, Warner Pacific is a top-producing General Agency for many of the nation’s largest insurance carriers. Warner Pacific provides insurance brokers and agents in California, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, and now Florida, with sales assistance, innovative technology and back-office service.
To learn more about Warner Pacific, visit https://www.warnerpacific.com/.
About Agents Marketing Group
Founded in 2001 and located in Miami, Agents Marketing Group is a premier General Agency that offers world-calss service and expertise to agents and group clients. Its objective is to ensure its clients have the best possible employer benefits solutions. AMG, a market leader in Self-Funding plans, offers its clients the most up-to-date information on healthcare technology, market developments, and regulatory changes.
To learn more about AMG, visit https://www.amgfl.com/.
