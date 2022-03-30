ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 30, 2022--
WarnerMedia is celebrating the 20 th anniversary of its Supplier Diversity Program, designed to develop meaningful contributions and foster strategic supplier relationships with companies owned by diverse communities. Since 2002, WarnerMedia has spent over $8 Billion in their supply chain practices with diverse suppliers of historically marginalized communities, while at the same time capitalizing on the opportunity for competitive advantage and community engagement that comes from working more closely with a broader range of suppliers. The program has been recognized and received awards from Diversity Inc., WBEC Metro NY, NY & NJ Minority Supplier Development Council and Omnikal.
This strategic business process is aimed at providing diverse owned, operated and controlled businesses an equal opportunity to become suppliers to major corporations globally. “Twenty years ago our team created the blueprint for maximizing company-wide expenditures with diverse-owned businesses,” said Melanie Gunn-Nieves, Manager of Supplier Diversity. “Today our program includes 1142 suppliers nationwide and we have expanded the supplier diversity initiative into the UK. We are proud to continue to assist historically marginalized suppliers in becoming competitive businesses through certification, mentorship business development and other resources.”
In support of supplier diversity initiative, in 2020 WarnerMedia created The Red Book, a first-of-its kind catalog of diverse suppliers working in entertainment production. This tool serves as an essential resource to the company and is shared with other U.S. studios looking to increase diversity with their suppliers.
To learn more about our supplier diversity efforts, hear testimonials from vendors or become a supplier, visit us at: https://www.warnermediasupplierdiversity.com/company
About WarnerMedia
WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands, including HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, and others.
WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005775/en/
CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACTS
Carmen Davenporte-McNeal |carmen.davenporte-mcneal@warnermedia.com
WarnerMedia
Monique Mitchell |Monique.mitchell@warnermedia.com
WarnerMedia
Loraine Valverde |Loraine.valverde@warnermedia.com
WarnerMedia
KEYWORD: GEORGIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ADVERTISING ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNICATIONS FILM & MOTION PICTURES TV AND RADIO GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE
SOURCE: WarnerMedia
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/30/2022 01:39 PM/DISC: 03/30/2022 01:39 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005775/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.