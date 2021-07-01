WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Authorities in Warwick are investigating another apparent drowning in town, according to police.
Officers responded to the beach area at the end of Nausauket Road at about 4 p.m. Wednesday for a medical emergency, police said in a statement.
Responding officers found an unresponsive woman who had been pulled from the water. Life-saving measures were performed at the scene before she was taken to Kent Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
She was identified Thursday as Bauk Keo, 50, of Providence.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death but it is not considered suspicious, police said.
Two people, including a 10-year-old girl, died in the waters off Conimicut Point in Warwick late last month, and a 68-year-old Providence man died while swimming at Oakland Beach in town early this week.
———
This story has been changed to the correct street name.