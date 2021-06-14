North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the morning, then some lingering showers still possible this afternoon. High 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.