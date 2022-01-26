WESTERLY, R.I., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced fourth quarter 2021 net income of $20.2 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.8 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $76.9 million, or $4.39 per diluted share, compared to $69.8 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, reported for the prior year.
"Washington Trust reported strong fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We achieved record wealth management revenues, originated an all-time high volume of residential mortgages, reached a record level of in-market deposits and maintained healthy commercial loan activity. Solid business line performances and a strong balance sheet have positioned us well as we enter 2022."
Selected financial highlights for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 include:
- Returns on average equity and average assets for the fourth quarter were 14.34% and 1.36%, respectively, compared to 13.37% and 1.26%, respectively, for the preceding quarter. Full-year returns on average equity and average assets for 2021 were 14.03% and 1.32%, respectively, compared to 13.51% and 1.22%, respectively, for the prior year.
- A negative provision for credit losses (or a benefit) of $2.8 million was recognized in earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to no provision for credit losses in the preceding quarter. For the full-year 2021, a negative provision for credit losses (or a benefit) of $4.8 million was recognized in earnings, compared to a positive provision for credit losses (or a charge) of $12.3 million in 2020.
- Wealth management assets under administration ("AUA") amounted to an all-time high $7.8 billion at December 31, 2021. Fourth quarter and full-year wealth management revenues reached record highs of $10.5 million and $41.3 million, respectively.
- Residential real estate loan originations totaled $363 million in the fourth quarter, bringing the full-year residential loan origination total to an all-time high of $1.69 billion.
- Total loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans amounted to $4.2 billion, up by $26 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by $256 million, or 6%, from a year ago.
- In-market deposits (total deposits less out-of-market wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to a record $4.5 billion at December 31, 2021, up by $162 million, or 4%, from the end of the preceding quarter, and up by $678 million, or 18%, from a year ago.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $37.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up by $1.7 million, or 5%, from the third quarter of 2021. The net interest margin was 2.71% for the fourth quarter, up by 13 basis points from the preceding quarter. Both net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from commercial loan prepayment fee income, as well as accelerated net deferred fee amortization associated with PPP loans that were forgiven by the Small Business Administration. Commercial loan prepayment fee income amounted to $2.2 million, or 16 basis points, in the fourth quarter of 2021. There was no commercial loan prepayment fee income in the preceding quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2021, accelerated net deferred fee amortization on PPP loans amounted to $1.2 million, or 9 basis points, compared to $2.0 million, or 13 basis points, in the preceding quarter. Excluding the impact of these items for both periods, the net interest margin was 2.46% in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from 2.45% in the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Average interest-earning assets decreased by $8 million, largely reflecting a decline in average loan balances, partially offset by increases in average investment securities and cash and due from banks balances. The yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter was 2.97%, up by 12 basis points from the preceding quarter. Excluding the impact of commercial loan prepayment fee income and accelerated net deferred fee amortization on PPP loans for both periods, the yield on interest-earning assets was essentially unchanged.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $54 million, due to a decrease of $257 million in average wholesale funding balances, partially offset by an increase of $203 million in average in-market deposits. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 0.34%, down by 1 basis point from the preceding quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $20.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, down by $213 thousand, or 1%, from the third quarter of 2021. Linked quarter changes included:
- Wealth management revenues amounted to $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up by $49 thousand, or 0.5%, on a linked quarter basis. This included an increase in asset-based revenues of $193 thousand, or 2%, and a decrease in transaction-based revenues of $144 thousand, or 62%, from the preceding quarter. The linked quarter decline in transaction-based revenues was concentrated in annuity commission fee income.
Wealth management AUA amounted to $7.8 billion at December 31, 2021, up by $341 million from September 30, 2021. The increase reflected net investment appreciation of $359 million, partially offset by net client asset outflows of $18 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The average balance of AUA for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by approximately $86 million, or 1%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, down by $2.0 million, or 32%, from the third quarter of 2021, largely due to changes in fair value of mortgage loan commitments. Realized gains on sales of loans decreased by a $55 thousand, or 1%, as a lower sales yield on loans sold to the secondary market was essentially offset by a higher sales volume. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to $197 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up by $23 million, or 13%, from the preceding quarter.
- Loan related derivative income was $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up by $1.2 million from the preceding quarter, reflecting a higher volume of commercial borrower interest rate swap transactions.
- Income from bank-owned life insurance totaled $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up by $526 thousand, or 85%, from the preceding quarter. The fourth quarter included the recognition of $526 thousand in non-taxable income associated with the receipt of life insurance proceeds.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $35.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up by $2.7 million, or 8%, from the third quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was debt prepayment penalty expense of $2.7 million, resulting from the payoff of higher-yielding FHLB advances. There was no debt prepayment penalty expense recognized in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of debt prepayment penalty expense, noninterest expense was essentially unchanged from the prior quarter.
Salaries and employee benefits expense, the largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $21.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, down by $638 thousand, or 3%, from the preceding quarter, largely reflecting adjustments to performance-based compensation accruals. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense was essentially offset by an increase of $291 thousand in outsourced services expense, due to a higher volume of commercial borrower loan related derivative transactions, as well as modest increases across a variety of other expense categories.
Income Tax
Income tax expense totaled $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up by $143 thousand from the preceding quarter, largely due to a higher level of pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 21.3%, compared to 22.1% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2022 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.5%.
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $1.0 billion at December 31, 2021, down by $3 million, from September 30, 2021, reflecting routine pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities and calls of debt securities, partially offset by purchases of U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored debt securities, including mortgage-backed securities. Purchases of debt securities in the fourth quarter 2021 totaled $80 million, with a weighted average yield of 1.78%. Securities represented 18% of total assets at December 31, 2021, compared to 17% of total assets at September 30, 2021.
Loans
Total loans amounted to $4.3 billion at December 31, 2021, down by $13 million, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Commercial loans decreased by $64 million, or 3%, from September 30, 2021, which included a net reduction in PPP loans of $39 million. Excluding PPP loans, commercial loans decreased by $25 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2021, reflecting payoffs and pay-downs of approximately $195 million, partially offset by commercial loan originations and advances of approximately $170 million.
- Residential real estate loans increased by $55 million, or 3%, from September 30, 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2021, residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to $174 million.
- The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $4 million, or 2%, from the balance at September 30, 2021.
Deposits and Borrowings
At December 31, 2021, in-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered time deposits, amounted to $4.5 billion, up by $162 million, or 4%, from the end of the preceding quarter, reflecting growth across all deposit categories. Wholesale brokered time deposits amounted to $515 million, down by $240 million, or 32%, from September 30, 2021. Total deposits amounted to $5.0 billion at December 31, 2021, down by $78 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter.
FHLB advances totaled $145 million at December 31, 2021, down by $78 million from September 30, 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2021, higher-yielding FHLB advances of approximately $45 million were prepaid.
Asset Quality
Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $14.2 million, or 0.33% of total loans, at December 31, 2021, compared to $11.0 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at September 30, 2021.
Total past due loans amounted to $10.4 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2021, compared to $9.5 million, or 0.22% of total loans, at September 30, 2021.
As of December 31, 2021, active loan payment deferral modifications, or "deferments", in response to the COVID-19 pandemic remain on one commercial real estate relationship with two loans totaling $9.7 million, or 0.2% of the outstanding balance of total loans excluding PPP loan balances. This is down from active deferments on five loans totaling $38.0 million, or 1% of the outstanding balance of total loans excluding PPP loan balances, as of September 30, 2021.
Total troubled debt restructured loans ("TDR") amounted to $19.1 million as of December 31, 2021, up by $9.4 million from September 30, 2021, due to the restructuring of one commercial real estate relationship with two loans that did not qualify for additional TDR accounting relief.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $39.1 million, or 0.91% of total loans, at December 31, 2021, compared to $41.7 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at September 30, 2021. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $2.2 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.3 million at September 30, 2021.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, there was a negative $2.8 million provision for credit losses (or a benefit) recognized in earnings. There was no provision for credit losses recognized in the preceding quarter. The reduction in the provision for credit losses and the related ACL reflected a continued downward trend in loan loss rates, as well as improvements in forecasted economic conditions and relatively stable asset quality metrics. In the fourth quarter of 2021, net recoveries of $27 thousand were recognized, compared to net charge-offs of $168 thousand in the preceding quarter. Full-year 2021 net charge-offs were $417 thousand, compared to $1.1 million in the prior year.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $564.8 million at December 31, 2021, up by $9.5 million from September 30, 2021. This increase included net income of $20.2 million, partially offset by $9.4 million in dividend declarations, as well as a decrease of $1.9 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity. The decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity included a temporary decrease in the fair value of available for sale securities, partially offset by a $4.5 million increase associated with the annual remeasurement of pension liabilities. The increase to shareholders' equity associated with the annual remeasurement of pension liabilities was largely due to an increase in the discount rate used to measure the present value of pension plan liabilities, resulting from a rise in market interest rates in 2021.
Capital levels at December 31, 2021 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.01% at December 31, 2021, compared to 13.83% at September 30, 2021.
Book value per share was $32.59 at December 31, 2021, compared to $32.06 at September 30, 2021.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 54 cents per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, representing an increase of 2 cents per share from the preceding quarter. The dividend was paid on January 7, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 3, 2022. Full-year 2021 dividends totaled $2.10 per share, an increase of 5 cents per share from full-year 2020 dividends of $2.05 per share.
Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at http://ir.washtrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements". We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the SEC, in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following: ongoing disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, including concerns about inflation, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; volatility in national and international financial markets; interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits; reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under administration; decreases in the value of securities and other assets; changes in loan demand and collectability; increases in defaults and charge-off rates; changes related to the discontinuation and replacement of LIBOR; changes in the size and nature of our competition; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; reputational risk relating to our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; and changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.
Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$175,259
$297,039
$127,743
$166,960
$194,143
Short-term investments
3,234
3,349
4,463
3,783
8,125
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
40,196
48,705
31,492
77,450
61,614
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
1,042,859
1,045,833
1,052,577
948,094
894,571
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
13,031
15,094
22,757
24,772
30,285
Loans:
Total loans
4,272,925
4,286,404
4,299,800
4,194,666
4,195,990
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
39,088
41,711
41,879
42,137
44,106
Net loans
4,233,837
4,244,693
4,257,921
4,152,529
4,151,884
Premises and equipment, net
28,908
28,488
29,031
28,953
28,870
Operating lease right-of-use assets
26,692
27,518
28,329
28,761
29,521
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
92,592
92,974
92,355
84,749
84,193
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
5,414
5,631
5,853
6,079
6,305
Other assets
125,196
129,410
135,550
133,350
159,749
Total assets
$5,851,127
$6,002,643
$5,851,980
$5,719,389
$5,713,169
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$945,229
$950,974
$901,801
$932,999
$832,287
Interest-bearing deposits
4,034,822
4,107,168
3,823,858
3,616,143
3,546,066
Total deposits
4,980,051
5,058,142
4,725,659
4,549,142
4,378,353
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
145,000
222,592
408,592
466,912
593,859
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
Operating lease liabilities
29,010
29,810
30,558
30,974
31,717
Other liabilities
109,577
114,100
116,634
116,081
152,364
Total liabilities
5,286,319
5,447,325
5,304,124
5,185,790
5,178,974
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
1,085
1,085
1,085
1,085
1,085
Paid-in capital
126,511
126,265
125,442
124,882
125,610
Retained earnings
458,310
447,566
437,927
429,598
418,246
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(19,981)
(18,128)
(15,128)
(20,006)
(7,391)
Treasury stock, at cost
(1,117)
(1,470)
(1,470)
(1,960)
(3,355)
Total shareholders' equity
564,808
555,318
547,856
533,599
534,195
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,851,127
$6,002,643
$5,851,980
$5,719,389
$5,713,169
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$36,882
$35,691
$34,820
$34,159
$34,487
$141,552
$145,425
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
387
298
405
441
569
1,531
1,762
Taxable interest on debt securities
3,929
3,683
3,441
3,242
3,869
14,295
20,050
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
98
95
110
133
414
436
2,240
Other interest income
60
56
32
33
35
181
459
Total interest and dividend income
41,356
39,823
38,808
38,008
39,374
157,995
169,936
Interest expense:
Deposits
2,977
2,789
2,961
3,663
4,632
12,390
25,812
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
547
872
1,001
1,380
2,305
3,800
15,806
Junior subordinated debentures
92
92
92
94
122
370
641
Other interest expense
—
—
—
—
72
—
233
Total interest expense
3,616
3,753
4,054
5,137
7,131
16,560
42,492
Net interest income
37,740
36,070
34,754
32,871
32,243
141,435
127,444
Provision for credit losses
(2,822)
—
—
(2,000)
1,781
(4,822)
12,342
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
40,562
36,070
34,754
34,871
30,462
146,257
115,102
Noninterest income:
Wealth management revenues
10,504
10,455
10,428
9,895
9,206
41,282
35,454
Mortgage banking revenues
4,332
6,373
5,994
11,927
14,077
28,626
47,377
Card interchange fees
1,282
1,265
1,316
1,133
1,148
4,996
4,287
Service charges on deposit accounts
766
673
635
609
767
2,683
2,742
Loan related derivative income
1,972
728
1,175
467
173
4,342
3,991
Income from bank-owned life insurance
1,144
618
607
556
569
2,925
2,491
Other income
307
408
438
1,387
1,787
2,540
3,100
Total noninterest income
20,307
20,520
20,593
25,974
27,727
87,394
99,442
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
21,524
22,162
22,082
21,527
22,075
87,295
82,899
Outsourced services
3,585
3,294
3,217
3,200
2,950
13,296
11,894
Net occupancy
2,145
2,134
2,042
2,128
2,083
8,449
8,023
Equipment
959
977
975
994
1,025
3,905
3,831
Legal, audit and professional fees
817
767
678
597
1,014
2,859
3,747
FDIC deposit insurance costs
391
482
374
345
330
1,592
1,818
Advertising and promotion
502
559
560
222
640
1,843
1,469
Amortization of intangibles
216
223
225
226
226
890
914
Debt prepayment penalties
2,700
—
895
3,335
1,413
6,930
1,413
Other expenses
2,380
1,922
1,964
2,139
2,353
8,405
9,376
Total noninterest expense
35,219
32,520
33,012
34,713
34,109
135,464
125,384
Income before income taxes
25,650
24,070
22,335
26,132
24,080
98,187
89,160
Income tax expense
5,462
5,319
4,875
5,661
5,514
21,317
19,331
Net income
$20,188
$18,751
$17,460
$20,471
$18,566
$76,870
$69,829
Net income available to common shareholders
$20,128
$18,697
$17,408
$20,415
$18,524
$76,648
$69,678
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
17,328
17,320
17,314
17,275
17,264
17,310
17,282
Diluted
17,469
17,444
17,436
17,431
17,360
17,455
17,402
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$1.16
$1.08
$1.01
$1.18
$1.07
$4.43
$4.03
Diluted
$1.15
$1.07
$1.00
$1.17
$1.07
$4.39
$4.00
Cash dividends declared per share
$0.54
$0.52
$0.52
$0.52
$0.52
$2.10
$2.05
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Dec 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Share and Equity Related Data:
Book value per share
$32.59
$32.06
$31.63
$30.83
$30.94
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP(1)
$28.59
$28.05
$27.60
$26.79
$26.87
Market value per share
$56.37
$52.98
$51.35
$51.63
$44.80
Shares issued at end of period
17,363
17,363
17,363
17,363
17,363
Shares outstanding at end of period
17,331
17,320
17,320
17,306
17,265
Capital Ratios (2) :
Tier 1 risk-based capital
13.24%
13.01%
12.82%
12.99%
12.61%
Total risk-based capital
14.01%
13.83%
13.65%
13.85%
13.51%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.36%
9.12%
9.07%
9.11%
8.95%
Common equity tier 1
12.71%
12.47%
12.28%
12.43%
12.06%
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Equity to assets
9.65%
9.25%
9.36%
9.33%
9.35%
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP(1)
8.57%
8.19%
8.27%
8.21%
8.22%
Loans to deposits (3)
85.8%
84.9%
90.8%
93.0%
96.2%
For the Twelve Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
Dec 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Dec 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Performance Ratios (4) :
Net interest margin (5)
2.71%
2.58%
2.55%
2.51%
2.39%
2.59%
2.40%
Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets)
1.36%
1.26%
1.20%
1.45%
1.28%
1.32%
1.22%
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
1.38%
1.27%
1.22%
1.47%
1.30%
1.33%
1.24%
Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity)
14.34%
13.37%
12.92%
15.55%
13.96%
14.03%
13.51%
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)
16.39%
15.29%
14.84%
17.91%
16.10%
16.09%
15.66%
Efficiency ratio (6)
60.7%
57.5%
59.6%
59.0%
56.9%
59.2%
55.3%
(1)
See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
(2)
Estimated for December 31, 2021 and actuals for prior periods.
(3)
Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
(4)
Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
(5)
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
(6)
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Wealth Management Results
Wealth Management Revenues:
Asset-based revenues
$10,417
$10,224
$9,991
$9,583
$9,066
$40,215
$34,363
Transaction-based revenues
87
231
437
312
140
1,067
1,091
Total wealth management revenues
$10,504
$10,455
$10,428
$9,895
$9,206
$41,282
$35,454
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
Balance at beginning of period
$7,443,396
$7,441,519
$7,049,226
$6,866,737
$6,395,652
$6,866,737
$6,235,801
Net investment appreciation (depreciation) &
358,796
(4,830)
368,383
208,953
540,189
931,302
774,265
Net client asset inflows (outflows)
(17,981)
6,707
23,910
(26,464)
(69,104)
(13,828)
(143,329)
Balance at end of period
$7,784,211
$7,443,396
$7,441,519
$7,049,226
$6,866,737
$7,784,211
$6,866,737
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
92%
91%
92%
91%
91%
92%
91%
Mortgage Banking Results
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
Realized gains on loan sales, net (1)
$5,695
$5,750
$8,562
$13,745
$13,394
$33,752
$42,008
Changes in fair value, net (2)
(1,594)
467
(2,543)
(1,888)
813
(5,558)
5,998
Loan servicing fee income, net (3)
231
156
(25)
70
(130)
432
(629)
Total mortgage banking revenues
$4,332
$6,373
$5,994
$11,927
$14,077
$28,626
$47,377
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
Originations for retention in portfolio (4)
$174,438
$205,293
$244,821
$131,791
$134,002
$756,343
$502,120
Originations for sale to secondary market (5)
188,735
190,702
244,562
309,325
312,226
933,324
1,171,906
Total mortgage loan originations
$363,173
$395,995
$489,383
$441,116
$446,228
$1,689,667
$1,674,026
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
Sold with servicing rights retained
$21,180
$108,445
$235,280
$226,645
$240,104
$591,550
$849,467
Sold with servicing rights released (5)
175,818
65,416
55,278
65,374
78,072
361,886
290,294
Total mortgage loans sold
$196,998
$173,861
$290,558
$292,019
$318,176
$953,436
$1,139,761
(1)
Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.
(2)
Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.
(3)
Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
(4)
Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.
(5)
Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Loans:
Commercial real estate (1)
$1,639,062
$1,661,785
$1,669,624
$1,618,540
$1,633,024
Commercial & industrial
641,555
682,774
764,509
840,585
817,408
Total commercial
2,280,617
2,344,559
2,434,133
2,459,125
2,450,432
Residential real estate (2)
1,726,975
1,672,364
1,590,389
1,457,490
1,467,312
Home equity
247,697
249,874
254,802
256,799
259,185
Other
17,636
19,607
20,476
21,252
19,061
Total consumer
265,333
269,481
275,278
278,051
278,246
Total loans
$4,272,925
$4,286,404
$4,299,800
$4,194,666
$4,195,990
(1)
Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.
(2)
Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Count
Balance
% of Total
Count
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:
Multi-family dwelling
127
$474,229
29%
137
$524,874
32%
Retail
121
389,487
24
136
339,569
21
Office
57
216,602
13
73
290,756
18
Hospitality
31
184,990
11
40
157,720
10
Industrial and warehouse
35
137,254
8
28
97,055
6
Healthcare
13
128,189
8
15
109,321
7
Commercial mixed use
20
38,978
2
22
42,405
2
Other
36
69,333
5
38
71,324
4
Commercial real estate loans
440
$1,639,062
100%
489
$1,633,024
100%
Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:
Healthcare and social assistance
101
$174,376
27%
253
$200,217
24%
Owner occupied and other real estate
185
72,957
11
268
74,309
9
Manufacturing
65
55,341
9
146
88,802
11
Educational services
28
52,211
8
53
64,969
8
Retail
79
47,290
7
192
63,895
8
Transportation and warehousing
31
35,064
5
42
24,061
3
Entertainment and recreation
37
32,087
5
91
29,415
4
Finance and insurance
59
31,279
5
106
26,244
3
Accommodation and food services
114
28,320
4
271
47,020
6
Information
14
25,045
4
32
28,394
3
Professional, scientific and technical
69
8,912
1
265
39,295
5
Public administration
16
5,441
1
26
23,319
3
Other
281
73,232
13
772
107,468
13
Commercial & industrial loans
1,079
$641,555
100%
2,517
$817,408
100%
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Count
Balance
% of Total
Count
Balance
% of Total
PPP Loans By Industry:
Accommodation and food services
69
$13,687
36%
209
$23,678
12%
Healthcare and social assistance
36
6,926
18
173
47,354
24
Professional, scientific and technical
34
2,464
6
220
20,031
10
Information
6
2,034
5
20
2,478
1
Retail
22
1,698
4
134
12,107
6
Entertainment and recreation
12
1,693
4
61
3,386
2
Manufacturing
11
1,274
3
89
23,321
12
Owner occupied and other real estate
20
709
2
115
9,241
5
Educational services
8
312
1
32
9,681
5
Finance and insurance
6
299
1
55
2,000
1
Transportation and warehousing
9
138
—
21
2,059
1
Public administration
1
21
—
4
483
—
Other
113
6,764
20
573
43,961
21
Total PPP loans (included in the commercial & industrial loan portfolio)
347
$38,019
100%
1,706
$199,780
100%
Average PPP loan size
$110
$117
Net unamortized fees on PPP loans
$1,267
$3,893
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Count
Balance
% of Outstanding Balance, excl PPP loans (1)
Count
Balance
% of Outstanding Balance, excl PPP loans (1)
Active Loan Deferments by Portfolio:
Commercial real estate deferments
2
$9,720
1%
5
$37,955
2%
Commercial & industrial deferments
—
—
—
—
—
—
Total commercial deferments
2
9,720
1
5
37,955
2
Residential real estate deferments
—
—
—
—
—
—
Total consumer deferments
—
—
—
—
—
—
Total active loan deferments
2
$9,720
—%
5
$37,955
1%
(1)
Percent of respective outstanding portfolio segment balance excluding balance of PPP loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Connecticut
$643,182
39%
$649,919
40%
Massachusetts
464,018
28
468,947
29
Rhode Island
408,496
25
431,133
26
Subtotal
1,515,696
92
1,549,999
95
All other states
123,366
8
83,025
5
Total commercial real estate loans
$1,639,062
100%
$1,633,024
100%
Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Massachusetts
$1,207,789
70%
$994,800
68%
Rhode Island
365,831
21
331,713
23
Connecticut
132,430
8
122,102
8
Subtotal
1,706,050
99
1,448,615
99
All other states
20,925
1
18,697
1
Total residential real estate loans
$1,726,975
100%
$1,467,312
100%
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$945,229
$950,974
$901,801
$932,999
$832,287
Interest-bearing demand deposits
251,032
238,317
174,165
171,571
174,290
NOW accounts
867,138
817,937
774,693
745,376
698,706
Money market accounts
1,072,864
1,046,324
941,511
950,413
910,167
Savings accounts
555,177
540,306
524,155
511,759
466,507
Time deposits (in-market)
773,383
709,288
677,061
701,524
704,855
In-market deposits
4,464,823
4,303,146
3,993,386
4,013,642
3,786,812
Wholesale brokered time deposits
515,228
754,996
732,273
535,500
591,541
Total deposits
$4,980,051
$5,058,142
$4,725,659
$4,549,142
$4,378,353
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.24%
0.18%
0.18%
0.23%
0.23%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.33%
0.26%
0.24%
0.31%
0.31%
Total past due loans to total loans
0.24%
0.22%
0.20%
0.26%
0.30%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
275.21%
380.02%
399.57%
324.56%
334.21%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.91%
0.97%
0.97%
1.00%
1.05%
Nonperforming Assets:
Commercial real estate
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
Commercial & industrial
—
—
539
—
—
Total commercial
—
—
539
—
—
Residential real estate
13,576
10,321
8,926
11,748
11,981
Home equity
627
655
1,016
1,147
1,128
Other consumer
—
—
—
88
88
Total consumer
627
655
1,016
1,235
1,216
Total nonaccrual loans
14,203
10,976
10,481
12,983
13,197
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming assets
$14,203
$10,976
$10,481
$12,983
$13,197
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
Commercial real estate
$—
$—
$—
$—
$265
Commercial & industrial
3
2
540
1
3
Total commercial
3
2
540
1
268
Residential real estate
9,622
8,698
6,656
9,661
10,339
Home equity
765
824
1,231
1,131
1,667
Other consumer
21
24
28
119
118
Total consumer
786
848
1,259
1,250
1,785
Total past due loans
$10,411
$9,548
$8,455
$10,912
$12,392
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
$9,359
$6,930
$5,773
$8,356
$8,521
Troubled Debt Restructurings:
Accruing TDRs
$16,328
$7,979
$8,541
$12,358
$13,340
Nonaccrual TDRs
2,819
1,732
2,278
1,935
2,345
Total TDRs
$19,147
$9,711
$10,819
$14,293
$15,685
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
Balance at beginning of period
$10,976
$10,481
$12,983
$13,197
$14,740
$13,197
$17,408
Additions to nonaccrual status
3,959
2,583
537
734
707
7,813
3,644
Loans returned to accruing status
(339)
—
(874)
(3)
(1,112)
(1,216)
(3,282)
Loans charged-off
(31)
(249)
(317)
(64)
(246)
(661)
(1,317)
Loans transferred to other real estate owned
—
—
—
—
(285)
—
(313)
Payments, payoffs and other changes
(362)
(1,839)
(1,848)
(881)
(607)
(4,930)
(2,943)
Balance at end of period
$14,203
$10,976
$10,481
$12,983
$13,197
$14,203
$13,197
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$41,711
$41,879
$42,137
$44,106
$42,645
$44,106
$27,014
Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326)
—
—
—
—
—
—
6,501
Provision for credit losses on loans (1)
(2,650)
—
—
(1,951)
1,579
(4,601)
11,736
Charge-offs
(33)
(249)
(317)
(64)
(245)
(663)
(1,317)
Recoveries
60
81
59
46
127
246
172
Balance at end of period
$39,088
$41,711
$41,879
$42,137
$44,106
$39,088
$44,106
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:
Balance at beginning of period
$2,333
$2,333
$2,333
$2,382
$2,180
$2,382
$293
Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326)
—
—
—
—
—
—
1,483
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)
(172)
—
—
(49)
202
(221)
606
Balance at end of period (2)
$2,161
$2,333
$2,333
$2,333
$2,382
$2,161
$2,382
(1)
Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2)
Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
Commercial real estate
$—
$—
$—
$—
$133
$—
$305
Commercial & industrial
(35)
(2)
302
1
(12)
266
562
Total commercial
(35)
(2)
302
1
121
266
867
Residential real estate
(4)
52
(47)
17
(20)
18
79
Home equity
(12)
110
(4)
(2)
9
92
172
Other consumer
24
8
7
2
8
41
27
Total consumer
12
118
3
—
17
133
199
Total
($27)
$168
$258
$18
$118
$417
$1,145
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
—%
0.02%
0.02%
—%
0.01%
0.01%
0.03%
The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Change
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term
$190,291
$60
0.13%
$179,574
$56
0.12%
$10,717
$4
0.01%
Mortgage loans held for sale
50,425
387
3.04
41,261
298
2.87
9,164
89
0.17
Taxable debt securities
1,060,045
3,929
1.47
1,045,997
3,683
1.40
14,048
246
0.07
FHLB stock
12,986
98
2.99
18,909
95
1.99
(5,923)
3
1.00
Commercial real estate
1,657,669
14,281
3.42
1,648,972
12,209
2.94
8,697
2,072
0.48
Commercial & industrial
630,805
6,960
4.38
736,073
7,886
4.25
(105,268)
(926)
0.13
Total commercial
2,288,474
21,241
3.68
2,385,045
20,095
3.34
(96,571)
1,146
0.34
Residential real estate
1,689,949
13,636
3.20
1,623,913
13,511
3.30
66,036
125
(0.10)
Home equity
249,336
1,992
3.17
252,938
2,043
3.20
(3,602)
(51)
(0.03)
Other
18,171
224
4.89
19,822
247
4.94
(1,651)
(23)
(0.05)
Total consumer
267,507
2,216
3.29
272,760
2,290
3.33
(5,253)
(74)
(0.04)
Total loans
4,245,930
37,093
3.47
4,281,718
35,896
3.33
(35,788)
1,197
0.14
Total interest-earning assets
5,559,677
41,567
2.97
5,567,459
40,028
2.85
(7,782)
1,539
0.12
Noninterest-earning assets
324,904
351,678
(26,774)
Total assets
$5,884,581
$5,919,137
($34,556)
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$238,390
$63
0.10%
$206,237
$51
0.10%
$32,153
$12
—%
NOW accounts
819,590
142
0.07
782,963
129
0.07
36,627
13
—
Money market accounts
1,059,846
561
0.21
1,014,204
586
0.23
45,642
(25)
(0.02)
Savings accounts
544,981
70
0.05
530,956
70
0.05
14,025
—
—
Time deposits (in-market)
746,887
1,927
1.02
672,012
1,695
1.00
74,875
232
0.02
Total interest-bearing in-market deposits
3,409,694
2,763
0.32
3,206,372
2,531
0.31
203,322
232
0.01
Wholesale brokered time deposits
611,467
214
0.14
722,233
258
0.14
(110,766)
(44)
—
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,021,161
2,977
0.29
3,928,605
2,789
0.28
92,556
188
0.01
FHLB advances
171,079
547
1.27
317,766
872
1.09
(146,687)
(325)
0.18
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
92
1.61
22,681
92
1.61
—
—
—
PPPLF borrowings
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,214,921
3,616
0.34
4,269,052
3,753
0.35
(54,131)
(137)
(0.01)
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
981,706
952,676
29,030
Other liabilities
131,189
142,562
(11,373)
Shareholders' equity
556,765
554,847
1,918
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,884,581
$5,919,137
($34,556)
Net interest income (FTE)
$37,951
$36,275
$1,676
Interest rate spread
2.63%
2.50%
0.13%
Net interest margin
2.71%
2.58%
0.13%
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Three Months Ended
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Change
Commercial loans
$211
$205
$6
Total
$211
$205
$6
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Change
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term
$167,898
$181
0.11%
$160,427
$459
0.29%
$7,471
($278)
(0.18%)
Mortgage loans for sale
52,580
1,531
2.91
54,237
1,762
3.25
(1,657)
(231)
(0.34)
Taxable debt securities
1,013,445
14,295
1.41
902,278
20,050
2.22
111,167
(5,755)
(0.81)
FHLB stock
21,422
436
2.04
45,235
2,240
4.95
(23,813)
(1,804)
(2.91)
Commercial real estate
1,643,107
49,551
3.02
1,632,460
52,231
3.20
10,647
(2,680)
(0.18)
Commercial & industrial
752,934
30,824
4.09
767,176
27,410
3.57
(14,242)
3,414
0.52
Total commercial
2,396,041
80,375
3.35
2,399,636
79,641
3.32
(3,595)
734
0.03
Residential real estate
1,571,459
52,884
3.37
1,488,343
55,866
3.75
83,116
(2,982)
(0.38)
Home equity
254,289
8,212
3.23
277,296
10,032
3.62
(23,007)
(1,820)
(0.39)
Other
19,765
966
4.89
18,929
941
4.97
836
25
(0.08)
Total consumer
274,054
9,178
3.35
296,225
10,973
3.70
(22,171)
(1,795)
(0.35)
Total loans
4,241,554
142,437
3.36
4,184,204
146,480
3.50
57,350
(4,043)
(0.14)
Total interest-earning assets
5,496,899
158,880
2.89
5,346,381
170,991
3.20
150,518
(12,111)
(0.31)
Noninterest-earning assets
341,067
358,569
(17,502)
Total assets
$5,837,966
$5,704,950
$133,016
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$202,929
$259
0.13%
$159,366
$806
0.51%
$43,563
($547)
(0.38%)
NOW accounts
765,584
491
0.06
593,105
368
0.06
172,479
123
—
Money market accounts
984,278
2,413
0.25
839,915
5,402
0.64
144,363
(2,989)
(0.39)
Savings accounts
521,143
282
0.05
415,741
265
0.06
105,402
17
(0.01)
Time deposits (in-market)
702,303
7,749
1.10
742,236
13,138
1.77
(39,933)
(5,389)
(0.67)
Total interest-bearing in-market deposits
3,176,237
11,194
0.35
2,750,363
19,979
0.73
425,874
(8,785)
(0.38)
Wholesale brokered time deposits
644,151
1,196
0.19
501,306
5,833
1.16
142,845
(4,637)
(0.97)
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,820,388
12,390
0.32
3,251,669
25,812
0.79
568,719
(13,422)
(0.47)
FHLB advances
370,881
3,800
1.02
920,704
15,806
1.72
(549,823)
(12,006)
(0.70)
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
370
1.63
22,681
641
2.83
—
(271)
(1.20)
PPPLF borrowings
—
—
—
66,492
233
0.35
(66,492)
(233)
(0.35)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,213,950
16,560
0.39
4,261,546
42,492
1.00
(47,596)
(25,932)
(0.61)
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
934,626
759,841
174,785
Other liabilities
143,197
167,861
(24,664)
Shareholders' equity
546,193
515,702
30,491
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,837,966
$5,704,950
$133,016
Net interest income (FTE)
$142,320
$128,499
$13,821
Interest rate spread
2.50%
2.20%
0.30%
Net interest margin
2.59%
2.40%
0.19%
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Change
Commercial loans
$885
$1,055
($170)
Total
$885
$1,055
($170)
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Tangible Book Value per Share:
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
$564,808
$555,318
$547,856
$533,599
$534,195
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
5,414
5,631
5,853
6,079
6,305
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$495,485
$485,778
$478,094
$463,611
$463,981
Shares outstanding, as reported
17,331
17,320
17,320
17,306
17,265
Book value per share - GAAP
$32.59
$32.06
$31.63
$30.83
$30.94
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP
$28.59
$28.05
$27.60
$26.79
$26.87
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$495,485
$485,778
$478,094
$463,611
$463,981
Total assets, as reported
$5,851,127
$6,002,643
$5,851,980
$5,719,389
$5,713,169
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
5,414
5,631
5,853
6,079
6,305
Total tangible assets
$5,781,804
$5,933,103
$5,782,218
$5,649,401
$5,642,955
Equity to assets - GAAP
9.65%
9.25%
9.36%
9.33%
9.35%
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP
8.57%
8.19%
8.27%
8.21%
8.22%
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
Net income, as reported
$20,188
$18,751
$17,460
$20,471
$18,566
$76,870
$69,829
Total average assets, as reported
$5,884,581
$5,919,137
$5,833,425
$5,711,931
$5,768,263
$5,837,966
$5,704,950
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
5,526
5,739
5,963
6,189
6,414
5,852
6,755
Total average tangible assets
$5,815,146
$5,849,489
$5,763,553
$5,641,833
$5,697,940
$5,768,205
$5,634,286
Return on average assets - GAAP
1.36%
1.26%
1.20%
1.45%
1.28%
1.32%
1.22%
Return on average tangible assets - Non-
1.38%
1.27%
1.22%
1.47%
1.30%
1.33%
1.24%
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net income available to common shareholders, as reported
$20,128
$18,697
$17,408
$20,415
$18,524
$76,648
$69,678
Total average equity, as reported
$556,765
$554,847
$540,524
$532,271
$527,969
$546,193
$515,702
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
5,526
5,739
5,963
6,189
6,414
5,852
6,755
Total average tangible equity
$487,330
$485,199
$470,652
$462,173
$457,646
$476,432
$445,038
Return on average equity - GAAP
14.34%
13.37%
12.92%
15.55%
13.96%
14.03%
13.51%
Return on average tangible equity - Non-
16.39%
15.29%
14.84%
17.91%
16.10%
16.09%
15.66%
