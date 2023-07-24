WESTERLY, R.I., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced second quarter 2023 net income of $11.3 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.
"Washington Trust's second quarter results reflect the strength and stability of our diversified business model and disciplined approach to capital, credit, and liquidity planning," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We've had consistent deposit growth, our asset quality remains strong, and we surpassed $7 billion in total assets for the first time. During our 223-year history, Washington Trust has weathered many storms and we remain committed to helping our customers through these challenging economic times."
Selected financial highlights for the second quarter include:
- Returns on average equity and average assets for the second quarter were 9.67% and 0.65%, respectively, compared to 11.27% and 0.77%, respectively, for the preceding quarter.
- Net interest income totaled $33.5 million in the second quarter, down by $3.7 million, or 10%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting the challenging interest rate environment.
- Asset and credit quality metrics continue to remain strong. In the second quarter, a provision for credit losses of $700 thousand was recognized, down by $100 thousand from the provision recognized in the preceding quarter.
- Noninterest income totaled $14.3 million in the second quarter, up by $1.0 million, or 8%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting increases in both wealth management and mortgage banking revenues.
- Total loans amounted to an all-time high of $5.4 billion, up by $153 million, or 3%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Total loans were up by $901 million, or 20%, from a year ago.
- In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.7 billion, up by $53 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2023. In-market deposits were up by $165 million, or 4%, from a year ago.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $33.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, down by $3.7 million, or 10%, from the first quarter of 2023. The net interest margin was 2.03% for the second quarter, down by 30 basis points from the preceding quarter. These declines reflected continued increases in funding costs, which outpaced increases in asset yields. Linked quarter changes included:
- Average interest-earning assets increased by $173 million, including an increase of $156 million in average loans. The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter was 4.53%, up by 23 basis points from the preceding quarter.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $271 million, reflecting increases in average wholesale funding balances of $143 million and average in-market deposits of $128 million. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.02%, up by 60 basis points from the preceding quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $14.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, up by $1.0 million, or 8%, from the first quarter of 2023. Linked quarter changes included:
- Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, up by $385 thousand, or 4%, on a linked quarter basis. This included an increase in transaction-based revenues of $252 thousand, concentrated in tax servicing and estate fee income, as well as an increase in asset-based revenues of $133 thousand. The change in asset-based revenues reflected an increase in the average balance of wealth management assets under administration ("AUA"), which was up by approximately $103 million, or 2%, from the preceding quarter.
The end of period AUA balance at June 30, 2023 amounted to $6.4 billion, up by $187 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2023. This increase reflected net investment appreciation of $260 million, partially offset by net client asset outflows of $73 million.
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, up by $508 thousand, or 41%, from the first quarter of 2023, reflecting higher realized gains on loan sales, as well as changes in the fair value of mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. Realized gains on sales of loans increased by $251 thousand, or 44%, from the preceding quarter, due to a higher volume of loans sold to the secondary market, which was partially offset by a lower sales yield. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to $64.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, up by $35.2 million, or 120%, from the preceding quarter.
- Loan related derivative income in the second quarter of 2023 was up by $298 thousand from the preceding quarter, largely reflecting an increase in commercial borrower interest rate derivative transactions.
- Income from bank-owned life insurance totaled $879 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, down by $286 thousand, or 25%, from the preceding quarter. In the second quarter, $182 thousand of income associated with life insurance proceeds was recognized, compared to $476 thousand in the preceding quarter.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $33.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, down by $548 thousand, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2023. Linked quarter changes included:
- Salaries and employee benefits expense, the largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $20.6 million, down by $1.2 million, or 5%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting decreases in performance-based compensation accruals, partially offset by volume-related increases in mortgage originator compensation expense.
- FDIC deposit insurance costs were up by $499 thousand, or 57%, from the first quarter of 2023, largely reflecting growth in assets.
Income Tax
Income tax expense totaled $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, down by $447 thousand from the preceding quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 20.2%, compared to 20.5% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2023 effective tax rate to be approximately 20.8%.
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $1.0 billion at June 30, 2023, down by $32 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2023, reflecting routine pay-downs and a decrease of $13 million in the fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates. The securities portfolio represented 15% of total assets at both June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023.
Loans
Total loans amounted to $5.4 billion at June 30, 2023, up by $153 million, or 3%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Commercial loans increased by $33 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2023, reflecting originations and advances of approximately $102 million, partially offset by principal payments of approximately $69 million.
- Residential real estate loans increased by $107 million, or 4%, from March 31, 2023. In the second quarter of 2023, residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to $149 million, up by $39 million, or 35%, from the preceding quarter.
- The consumer loan portfolio increased by $14 million, or 4%, from March 31, 2023, reflecting growth in home equity lines and loans.
Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits, which include wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $5.3 billion at June 30, 2023, up by $46 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Uninsured deposits, after exclusions (as detailed in the financial tables below) amounted to $937 million, or 18% of total deposits, at June 30, 2023.
In-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.7 billion at June 30, 2023, up by $53 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2023. In the second quarter of 2023, in-market deposits continued to shift from relatively lower cost products to higher cost products due to higher market interest rates. As of June 30, 2023, in-market deposits were approximately 59% retail and 41% commercial. The average size of our in-market deposit accounts was approximately $37 thousand at June 30, 2023.
Wholesale funding was utilized in the second quarter to fund balance sheet growth. FHLB advances totaled $1 billion at June 30, 2023, up by $115 million, or 12%, from March 31, 2023. Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $601 million and were down by $7 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, Washington Trust has contingent liquidity of $1.7 billion, consisting of unencumbered securities and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans were $10.4 million, or 0.19% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $14.0 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. Past due loans were $6.3 million, or 0.12% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $8.0 million, or 0.15% of total loans, at March 31, 2023.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $39.3 million, or 0.73% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $38.8 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $2.4 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.3 million at March 31, 2023.
The provision for credit losses totaled $700 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, down by $100 thousand from the preceding quarter. Actual losses remain low, as asset and credit quality metrics remain strong. In the second quarter of 2023, net charge-offs of $37 thousand were recognized, compared to $47 thousand in the preceding quarter.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $459.2 million at June 30, 2023, down by $5.8 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2023. This decrease included $9.5 million in dividend declarations. The accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") component of shareholders' equity decreased by $7.1 million in the second quarter, largely reflecting a decrease in the fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates. These decreases were partially offset by net income of $11.3 million in the second quarter.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The dividend was paid on July 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on July 3, 2023.
Capital levels at June 30, 2023 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 11.81% at June 30, 2023, compared to 12.01% at March 31, 2023. Book value per share was $26.98 at June 30, 2023, compared to $27.37 at March 31, 2023.
Conference Call
Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results, business highlights and outlook on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-833-470-1428 and enter Access Code 429492. An audio replay of the call will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and entering the Replay Access Code 580583. The audio replay will be available through August 8, 2023. Also, a webcast of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of Washington Trust's website, https://ir.washtrust.com, and will be available through September 30, 2023.
Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:
- changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which we operate;
- changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity;
- interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;
- changes in loan demand and collectability;
- the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;
- ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;
- reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management AUA;
- decreases in the value of securities and other assets;
- increases in defaults and charge-off rates;
- changes in the size and nature of our competition;
- changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines;
- operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest and future pandemics;
- regulatory, litigation and reputational risks; and
- changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.
In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.
Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$124,877
$134,989
$115,492
$130,066
$95,544
Short-term investments
3,439
3,291
2,930
2,773
3,079
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
20,872
7,445
8,987
24,054
22,656
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
1,022,458
1,054,747
993,928
982,573
1,020,469
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
45,868
42,501
43,463
32,940
16,300
Loans:
Total loans
5,381,113
5,227,969
5,110,139
4,848,873
4,479,822
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
39,343
38,780
38,027
36,863
36,317
Net loans
5,341,770
5,189,189
5,072,112
4,812,010
4,443,505
Premises and equipment, net
32,591
31,719
31,550
30,152
29,694
Operating lease right-of-use assets
28,633
26,170
27,156
27,788
28,098
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
102,293
101,782
102,182
101,491
100,807
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,130
4,342
4,554
4,766
4,981
Other assets
220,920
199,098
193,788
195,529
153,849
Total assets
$7,011,760
$6,859,182
$6,660,051
$6,408,051
$5,982,891
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$758,242
$829,763
$858,953
$938,572
$888,981
Interest-bearing deposits
4,556,236
4,438,751
4,160,009
4,131,285
4,117,648
Total deposits
5,314,478
5,268,514
5,018,962
5,069,857
5,006,629
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,040,000
925,000
980,000
700,000
328,000
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
Operating lease liabilities
31,302
28,622
29,558
30,189
30,491
Other liabilities
144,138
149,382
155,181
153,050
118,456
Total liabilities
6,552,599
6,394,199
6,206,382
5,975,777
5,506,257
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
1,085
1,085
1,085
1,085
1,085
Paid-in capital
125,685
127,734
127,056
127,055
126,079
Retained earnings
496,996
495,231
492,043
485,163
475,889
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(148,827)
(141,760)
(157,800)
(171,755)
(118,041)
Treasury stock, at cost
(15,778)
(17,307)
(8,715)
(9,274)
(8,378)
Total shareholders' equity
459,161
464,983
453,669
432,274
476,634
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$7,011,760
$6,859,182
$6,660,051
$6,408,051
$5,982,891
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$65,449
$59,749
$53,644
$45,125
$36,602
$125,198
$70,532
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
241
152
314
361
258
393
490
Taxable interest on debt securities
7,403
7,194
6,618
6,061
4,918
14,597
9,148
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
858
597
330
88
63
1,455
130
Other interest income
1,279
1,070
855
503
188
2,349
266
Total interest and dividend income
75,230
68,762
61,761
52,138
42,029
143,992
80,566
Interest expense:
Deposits
29,704
19,589
12,301
6,656
3,963
49,293
7,066
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
11,652
11,626
7,822
3,234
413
23,278
657
Junior subordinated debentures
374
354
296
206
138
728
237
Total interest expense
41,730
31,569
20,419
10,096
4,514
73,299
7,960
Net interest income
33,500
37,193
41,342
42,042
37,515
70,693
72,606
Provision for credit losses
700
800
800
800
(3,000)
1,500
(2,900)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
32,800
36,393
40,542
41,242
40,515
69,193
75,506
Noninterest income:
Wealth management revenues
9,048
8,663
8,624
9,525
10,066
17,711
20,597
Mortgage banking revenues
1,753
1,245
1,103
2,047
2,082
2,998
5,583
Card interchange fees
1,268
1,132
1,242
1,287
1,303
2,400
2,467
Service charges on deposit accounts
667
777
942
819
763
1,444
1,431
Loan related derivative income
247
(51)
745
1,041
669
196
970
Income from bank-owned life insurance
879
1,165
691
684
615
2,044
1,216
Other income
463
352
441
400
354
815
747
Total noninterest income
14,325
13,283
13,788
15,803
15,852
27,608
33,011
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
20,588
21,784
20,812
21,609
20,381
42,372
41,383
Outsourced services
3,621
3,496
3,568
3,552
3,375
7,117
6,617
Net occupancy
2,416
2,437
2,418
2,234
2,174
4,853
4,474
Equipment
1,050
1,028
1,002
939
938
2,078
1,856
Legal, audit and professional fees
978
896
987
693
677
1,874
1,447
FDIC deposit insurance costs
1,371
872
489
430
402
2,243
768
Advertising and promotion
427
408
713
799
724
835
1,075
Amortization of intangibles
212
212
212
215
216
424
433
Other expenses
2,353
2,431
3,158
2,596
2,190
4,784
4,243
Total noninterest expense
33,016
33,564
33,359
33,067
31,077
66,580
62,296
Income before income taxes
14,109
16,112
20,971
23,978
25,290
30,221
46,221
Income tax expense
2,853
3,300
4,398
5,310
5,333
6,153
9,781
Net income
$11,256
$12,812
$16,573
$18,668
$19,957
$24,068
$36,440
Net income available to common shareholders
$11,237
$12,783
$16,535
$18,615
$19,900
$24,020
$36,329
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
17,011
17,074
17,180
17,174
17,303
17,042
17,317
Diluted
17,030
17,170
17,319
17,298
17,414
17,085
17,451
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$0.66
$0.75
$0.96
$1.08
$1.15
$1.41
$2.10
Diluted
$0.66
$0.74
$0.95
$1.08
$1.14
$1.41
$2.08
Cash dividends declared per share
$0.56
$0.56
$0.56
$0.54
$0.54
$1.12
$1.08
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Share and Equity Related Data:
Book value per share
$26.98
$27.37
$26.40
$25.17
$27.73
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)
$22.98
$23.36
$22.42
$21.17
$23.72
Market value per share
$26.81
$34.66
$47.18
$46.48
$48.37
Shares issued at end of period
17,363
17,363
17,363
17,363
17,363
Shares outstanding at end of period
17,019
16,986
17,183
17,171
17,190
Capital Ratios (2):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.09 %
11.28 %
11.69 %
11.97 %
12.78 %
Total risk-based capital
11.81 %
12.01 %
12.37 %
12.65 %
13.51 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.05 %
8.25 %
8.65 %
8.99 %
9.42 %
Common equity tier 1
10.66 %
10.84 %
11.24 %
11.50 %
12.28 %
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Equity to assets
6.55 %
6.78 %
6.81 %
6.75 %
7.97 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
5.63 %
5.84 %
5.84 %
5.74 %
6.89 %
Loans to deposits (3)
100.9 %
98.6 %
101.2 %
95.4 %
89.2 %
For the Six Months
For the Three Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Performance Ratios (4):
Net interest margin (5)
2.03 %
2.33 %
2.65 %
2.82 %
2.71 %
2.18 %
2.64 %
Return on average assets (net income divided by
0.65 %
0.77 %
1.01 %
1.19 %
1.37 %
0.71 %
1.26 %
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
0.66 %
0.78 %
1.03 %
1.20 %
1.39 %
0.72 %
1.27 %
Return on average equity (net income available for
9.67 %
11.27 %
14.96 %
15.16 %
16.11 %
10.46 %
13.98 %
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)
11.32 %
13.23 %
17.74 %
17.65 %
18.71 %
12.26 %
16.10 %
Efficiency ratio (6)
69.0 %
66.5 %
60.5 %
57.2 %
58.2 %
67.7 %
59.0 %
(1)
See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
(2)
Estimated for June 30, 2023 and actuals for prior periods.
(3)
Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
(4)
Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
(5)
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
(6)
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Wealth Management Results
Wealth Management Revenues:
Asset-based revenues
$8,562
$8,429
$8,448
$9,302
$9,641
$16,991
$19,852
Transaction-based revenues
486
234
176
223
425
720
745
Total wealth management revenues
$9,048
$8,663
$8,624
$9,525
$10,066
$17,711
$20,597
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
Balance at beginning of period
$6,163,422
$5,961,990
$6,322,757
$6,650,097
$7,492,893
$5,961,990
$7,784,211
Net investment appreciation (depreciation) &
259,788
286,262
312,407
(239,762)
(816,290)
546,050
(1,205,023)
Net client asset (outflows) inflows
(72,950)
(84,830)
(673,174)
(87,578)
(26,506)
(157,780)
70,909
Balance at end of period
$6,350,260
$6,163,422
$5,961,990
$6,322,757
$6,650,097
$6,350,260
$6,650,097
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
91 %
91 %
91 %
91 %
91 %
91 %
91 %
Mortgage Banking Results
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
Realized gains on loan sales, net (1)
$827
$576
$992
$1,718
$1,917
$1,403
$5,244
Changes in fair value, net (2)
382
86
(426)
(226)
(330)
468
(572)
Loan servicing fee income, net (3)
544
583
537
555
495
1,127
911
Total mortgage banking revenues
$1,753
$1,245
$1,103
$2,047
$2,082
$2,998
$5,583
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
Originations for retention in portfolio (4)
$148,694
$109,768
$228,579
$225,132
$263,762
$258,462
$428,163
Originations for sale to secondary market (5)
77,995
27,763
39,087
77,242
86,459
105,758
193,078
Total mortgage loan originations
$226,689
$137,531
$267,666
$302,374
$350,221
$364,220
$621,241
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
Sold with servicing rights retained
$28,727
$17,114
$27,085
$34,659
$23,478
$45,841
$38,105
Sold with servicing rights released (5)
35,836
12,214
27,470
40,665
56,263
48,050
171,764
Total mortgage loans sold
$64,563
$29,328
$54,555
$75,324
$79,741
$93,891
$209,869
(1)
Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.
(2)
Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.
(3)
Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
(4)
Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.
(5)
Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Loans:
Commercial real estate (1)
$1,940,030
$1,909,136
$1,829,304
$1,762,687
$1,609,618
Commercial & industrial
611,472
609,720
656,397
652,758
620,270
Total commercial
2,551,502
2,518,856
2,485,701
2,415,445
2,229,888
Residential real estate (2)
2,510,125
2,403,255
2,323,002
2,144,098
1,966,341
Home equity
301,116
288,878
285,715
273,742
267,785
Other
18,370
16,980
15,721
15,588
15,808
Total consumer
319,486
305,858
301,436
289,330
283,593
Total loans
$5,381,113
$5,227,969
$5,110,139
$4,848,873
$4,479,822
(1)
Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.
(2)
Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Connecticut
$712,931
37 %
$691,780
38 %
Massachusetts
631,296
33
566,717
31
Rhode Island
391,913
19
387,759
21
Subtotal
1,736,140
89
1,646,256
90
All other states
203,890
11
183,048
10
Total commercial real estate loans
$1,940,030
100 %
$1,829,304
100 %
Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Massachusetts
$1,851,118
73 %
$1,698,240
73 %
Rhode Island
468,966
19
446,010
19
Connecticut
162,339
7
153,323
7
Subtotal
2,482,423
99
2,297,573
99
All other states
27,702
1
25,429
1
Total residential real estate loans
$2,510,125
100 %
$2,323,002
100 %
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Count
Balance
% of Total
Count
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:
Multi-family dwelling
136
$514,257
27 %
127
$469,233
26 %
Retail
101
406,728
21
108
421,617
23
Office
52
267,215
14
53
257,551
14
Hospitality
46
230,669
12
33
214,829
12
Industrial and warehouse
48
224,998
12
42
192,717
11
Healthcare
19
172,587
9
17
136,225
7
Commercial mixed use
12
45,947
2
21
54,976
3
Other
33
77,629
3
34
82,156
4
Commercial real estate loans
447
$1,940,030
100 %
435
$1,829,304
100 %
Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:
Healthcare and social assistance
64
$162,582
27 %
69
$193,052
29 %
Owner occupied and other real estate
161
80,874
13
168
72,429
11
Transportation and warehousing
18
59,727
10
20
51,347
8
Manufacturing
55
58,074
9
55
60,601
9
Educational services
16
43,104
7
19
46,708
7
Retail
47
40,319
7
50
56,012
9
Finance and insurance
46
31,591
5
55
28,313
4
Entertainment and recreation
22
24,266
4
24
25,646
4
Information
5
23,633
4
5
23,948
4
Accommodation and food services
41
13,556
2
49
17,167
3
Professional, scientific and technical
35
5,238
1
37
6,451
1
Public administration
12
3,974
1
11
3,789
1
Other
157
64,534
10
162
70,934
10
Commercial & industrial loans
679
$611,472
100 %
724
$656,397
100 %
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$758,242
$829,763
$858,953
$938,572
$888,981
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
428,306
318,365
302,044
273,231
258,451
NOW accounts
791,887
828,700
871,875
869,984
887,678
Money market accounts
1,164,557
1,214,014
1,255,805
1,146,826
1,139,676
Savings accounts
521,185
544,604
576,250
600,568
572,251
Time deposits (in-market)
1,048,820
924,506
795,838
797,505
800,898
In-market deposits
4,712,997
4,659,952
4,660,765
4,626,686
4,547,935
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
—
1,233
31,153
31,044
31,003
Wholesale brokered time deposits
601,481
607,329
327,044
412,127
427,691
Wholesale brokered deposits
601,481
608,562
358,197
443,171
458,694
Total deposits
$5,314,478
$5,268,514
$5,018,962
$5,069,857
$5,006,629
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Uninsured Deposits:
Uninsured deposits (1)
$1,369,174
26 %
$1,514,900
30 %
Less: affiliate deposits (2)
119,034
2
210,444
4
Uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits
1,250,140
24
1,304,456
26
Less: fully-collateralized preferred deposits (3)
313,237
6
329,868
7
Uninsured deposits, after exclusions
$936,903
18 %
$974,588
19 %
(1)
Determined in accordance with regulatory reporting requirements, which includes affiliate deposits and fully-collateralized preferred deposits.
(2)
Uninsured deposit balances of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries that are eliminated in consolidation.
(3)
Uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions, which are secured or collateralized as required by state law.
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Contingent Liquidity:
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston
$968,004
$668,295
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
25,007
27,059
Unencumbered securities
729,830
691,893
Total
$1,722,841
$1,387,247
Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits
125.8 %
91.6 %
Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits, after exclusions
183.9 %
142.3 %
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.16 %
0.21 %
0.19 %
0.19 %
0.21 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.19 %
0.27 %
0.25 %
0.25 %
0.28 %
Total past due loans to total loans
0.12 %
0.15 %
0.23 %
0.16 %
0.19 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
378.04 %
277.40 %
296.02 %
304.10 %
292.55 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.73 %
0.74 %
0.74 %
0.76 %
0.81 %
Nonperforming Assets:
Commercial real estate
$—
$1,601
$—
$—
$—
Commercial & industrial
899
920
—
—
—
Total commercial
899
2,521
—
—
—
Residential real estate
8,542
10,470
11,894
11,700
11,815
Home equity
966
989
952
422
599
Other consumer
—
—
—
—
—
Total consumer
966
989
952
422
599
Total nonaccrual loans
10,407
13,980
12,846
12,122
12,414
Other real estate owned
683
683
—
—
—
Total nonperforming assets
$11,090
$14,663
$12,846
$12,122
$12,414
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
Commercial real estate
$—
$1,188
$1,187
$—
$—
Commercial & industrial
223
229
265
4
7
Total commercial
223
1,417
1,452
4
7
Residential real estate
4,384
5,730
8,875
7,256
7,794
Home equity
1,509
833
1,235
252
728
Other consumer
214
15
16
17
28
Total consumer
1,723
848
1,251
269
756
Total past due loans
$6,330
$7,995
$11,578
$7,529
$8,557
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
$3,672
$5,648
$7,196
$7,059
$6,817
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
Balance at beginning of period
$13,980
$12,846
$12,122
$12,414
$12,589
$12,846
$14,203
Additions to nonaccrual status
600
2,570
2,485
521
158
3,170
585
Loans returned to accruing status
(1,329)
(110)
—
(400)
(236)
(1,439)
(299)
Loans charged-off
(52)
(61)
(62)
(63)
(23)
(113)
(59)
Loans transferred to other real estate owned
—
(683)
—
—
—
(683)
—
Payments, payoffs and other changes
(2,792)
(582)
(1,699)
(350)
(74)
(3,374)
(2,016)
Balance at end of period
$10,407
$13,980
$12,846
$12,122
$12,414
$10,407
$12,414
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$38,780
$38,027
$36,863
$36,317
$39,236
$38,027
$39,088
Provision for credit losses on loans (1)
600
800
900
600
(2,929)
1,400
(2,929)
Charge-offs
(52)
(61)
(62)
(63)
(23)
(113)
(59)
Recoveries
15
14
326
9
33
29
217
Balance at end of period
$39,343
$38,780
$38,027
$36,863
$36,317
$39,343
$36,317
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:
Balance at beginning of period
$2,290
$2,290
$2,390
$2,190
$2,261
$2,290
$2,161
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)
100
—
(100)
200
(71)
100
29
Balance at end of period (2)
$2,390
$2,290
$2,290
$2,390
$2,190
$2,390
$2,190
(1)
Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2)
Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
Commercial real estate
$—
$—
($300)
$—
$—
$—
($145)
Commercial & industrial
5
6
10
9
(11)
11
(12)
Total commercial
5
6
(290)
9
(11)
11
(157)
Residential real estate
—
—
—
—
—
—
(21)
Home equity
(2)
(1)
(8)
—
(2)
(3)
(4)
Other consumer
34
42
34
45
3
76
24
Total consumer
32
41
26
45
1
73
20
Total
$37
$47
($264)
$54
($10)
$84
($158)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized
— %
— %
(0.02 %)
— %
— %
— %
(0.01 %)
The following tables present average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term
$109,204
$1,279
4.70 %
$103,269
$1,070
4.20 %
$5,935
$209
0.50 %
Mortgage loans held for sale
18,647
241
5.18
13,132
152
4.69
5,515
89
0.49
Taxable debt securities
1,201,973
7,403
2.47
1,193,852
7,194
2.44
8,121
209
0.03
FHLB stock
43,815
858
7.85
46,102
597
5.25
(2,287)
261
2.60
Commercial real estate
1,928,461
28,800
5.99
1,859,331
25,300
5.52
69,130
3,500
0.47
Commercial & industrial
615,101
9,458
6.17
630,778
9,070
5.83
(15,677)
388
0.34
Total commercial
2,543,562
38,258
6.03
2,490,109
34,370
5.60
53,453
3,888
0.43
Residential real estate
2,448,204
23,137
3.79
2,353,266
21,664
3.73
94,938
1,473
0.06
Home equity
292,195
4,082
5.60
286,348
3,759
5.32
5,847
323
0.28
Other
17,808
207
4.66
16,405
184
4.55
1,403
23
0.11
Total consumer
310,003
4,289
5.55
302,753
3,943
5.28
7,250
346
0.27
Total loans
5,301,769
65,684
4.97
5,146,128
59,977
4.73
155,641
5,707
0.24
Total interest-earning assets
6,675,408
75,465
4.53
6,502,483
68,990
4.30
172,925
6,475
0.23
Noninterest-earning assets
263,830
241,513
22,317
Total assets
$6,939,238
$6,743,996
$195,242
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-
$393,824
$4,090
4.17 %
$298,158
$2,639
3.59 %
$95,666
$1,451
0.58 %
NOW accounts
781,226
400
0.21
821,590
358
0.18
(40,364)
42
0.03
Money market accounts
1,199,761
9,302
3.11
1,253,141
7,576
2.45
(53,380)
1,726
0.66
Savings accounts
522,300
321
0.25
566,258
314
0.22
(43,958)
7
0.03
Time deposits (in-market)
1,000,284
7,960
3.19
830,574
4,577
2.23
169,710
3,383
0.96
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
3,897,395
22,073
2.27
3,769,721
15,464
1.66
127,674
6,609
0.61
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
28
—
—
16,257
177
4.42
(16,229)
(177)
(4.42)
Wholesale brokered time deposits
650,381
7,631
4.71
427,051
3,948
3.75
223,330
3,683
0.96
Wholesale brokered deposits
650,409
7,631
4.71
443,308
4,125
3.77
207,101
3,506
0.94
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,547,804
29,704
2.62
4,213,029
19,589
1.89
334,775
10,115
0.73
FHLB advances
979,835
11,652
4.77
1,044,056
11,626
4.52
(64,221)
26
0.25
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
374
6.61
22,681
354
6.33
—
20
0.28
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,550,320
41,730
3.02
5,279,766
31,569
2.42
270,554
10,161
0.60
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
770,075
835,298
(65,223)
Other liabilities
152,616
168,826
(16,210)
Shareholders' equity
466,227
460,106
6,121
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$6,939,238
$6,743,996
$195,242
Net interest income (FTE)
$33,735
$37,421
($3,686)
Interest rate spread
1.51 %
1.88 %
(0.37 %)
Net interest margin
2.03 %
2.33 %
(0.30 %)
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Three Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Change
Commercial loans
$235
$228
$7
Total
$235
$228
$7
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term
$106,253
$2,349
4.46 %
$146,852
$266
0.37 %
($40,599)
$2,083
4.09 %
Mortgage loans for sale
15,905
393
4.98
27,688
490
3.57
(11,783)
(97)
1.41
Taxable debt securities
1,197,935
14,597
2.46
1,084,246
9,148
1.70
113,689
5,449
0.76
FHLB stock
44,952
1,455
6.53
10,849
130
2.42
34,103
1,325
4.11
Commercial real estate
1,894,087
54,100
5.76
1,625,537
25,386
3.15
268,550
28,714
2.61
Commercial & industrial
622,896
18,528
6.00
627,667
12,342
3.97
(4,771)
6,186
2.03
Total commercial
2,516,983
72,628
5.82
2,253,204
37,728
3.38
263,779
34,900
2.44
Residential real estate
2,400,997
44,801
3.76
1,788,431
28,997
3.27
612,566
15,804
0.49
Home equity
289,288
7,841
5.47
251,796
3,950
3.16
37,492
3,891
2.31
Other
17,110
391
4.61
16,349
378
4.66
761
13
(0.05)
Total consumer
306,398
8,232
5.42
268,145
4,328
3.25
38,253
3,904
2.17
Total loans
5,224,378
125,661
4.85
4,309,780
71,053
3.32
914,598
54,608
1.53
Total interest-earning assets
6,589,423
144,455
4.42
5,579,415
81,087
2.93
1,010,008
63,368
1.49
Noninterest-earning assets
252,733
273,521
(20,788)
Total assets
$6,842,156
$5,852,936
$989,220
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-
$346,255
$6,728
3.92 %
$248,580
$292
0.24 %
$97,675
$6,436
3.68 %
NOW accounts
801,296
758
0.19
865,647
281
0.07
(64,351)
477
0.12
Money market accounts
1,226,303
16,878
2.78
1,221,923
1,753
0.29
4,380
15,125
2.49
Savings accounts
544,159
636
0.24
563,837
191
0.07
(19,678)
445
0.17
Time deposits (in-market)
915,898
12,537
2.76
801,479
3,968
1.00
114,419
8,569
1.76
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
3,833,911
37,537
1.97
3,701,466
6,485
0.35
132,445
31,052
1.62
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
8,097
177
4.41
10,173
45
0.89
(2,076)
132
3.52
Wholesale brokered time deposits
539,333
11,579
4.33
403,826
536
0.27
135,507
11,043
4.06
Wholesale brokered deposits
547,430
11,756
4.33
413,999
581
0.28
133,431
11,175
4.05
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,381,341
49,293
2.27
4,115,465
7,066
0.35
265,876
42,227
1.92
FHLB advances
1,011,768
23,278
4.64
151,331
657
0.88
860,437
22,621
3.76
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
728
6.47
22,681
237
2.11
—
491
4.36
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,415,790
73,299
2.73
4,289,477
7,960
0.37
1,126,313
65,339
2.36
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
802,506
915,918
(113,412)
Other liabilities
160,677
123,321
37,356
Shareholders' equity
463,183
524,220
(61,037)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$6,842,156
$5,852,936
$989,220
Net interest income (FTE)
$71,156
$73,127
($1,971)
Interest rate spread
1.69 %
2.56 %
(0.87 %)
Net interest margin
2.18 %
2.64 %
(0.46 %)
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Change
Commercial loans
$463
$521
($58)
Total
$463
$521
($58)
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Tangible Book Value per Share:
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
$459,161
$464,983
$453,669
$432,274
$476,634
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,130
4,342
4,554
4,766
4,981
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$391,122
$396,732
$385,206
$363,599
$407,744
Shares outstanding, as reported
17,019
16,986
17,183
17,171
17,190
Book value per share - GAAP
$26.98
$27.37
$26.40
$25.17
$27.73
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP
$22.98
$23.36
$22.42
$21.18
$23.72
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$391,122
$396,732
$385,206
$363,599
$407,744
Total assets, as reported
$7,011,760
$6,859,182
$6,660,051
$6,408,051
$5,982,891
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,130
4,342
4,554
4,766
4,981
Total tangible assets
$6,943,721
$6,790,931
$6,591,588
$6,339,376
$5,914,001
Equity to assets - GAAP
6.55 %
6.78 %
6.81 %
6.75 %
7.97 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP
5.63 %
5.84 %
5.84 %
5.74 %
6.89 %
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
Net income, as reported
$11,256
$12,812
$16,573
$18,668
$19,957
$24,068
$36,440
Total average assets, as reported
$6,939,238
$6,743,996
$6,480,872
$6,216,129
$5,841,332
$6,842,156
$5,852,936
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,233
4,445
4,657
4,871
5,086
4,338
5,194
Total average tangible assets
$6,871,096
$6,675,642
$6,412,306
$6,147,349
$5,772,337
$6,773,909
$5,783,833
Return on average assets - GAAP
0.65 %
0.77 %
1.01 %
1.19 %
1.37 %
0.71 %
1.26 %
Return on average tangible assets - Non-
0.66 %
0.78 %
1.03 %
1.20 %
1.39 %
0.72 %
1.27 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net income available to common
$11,237
$12,783
$16,535
$18,615
$19,900
$24,020
$36,329
Total average equity, as reported
$466,227
$460,106
$438,347
$487,230
$495,573
$463,183
$524,220
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,233
4,445
4,657
4,871
5,086
4,338
5,194
Total average tangible equity
$398,085
$391,752
$369,781
$418,450
$426,578
$394,936
$455,117
Return on average equity - GAAP
9.67 %
11.27 %
14.96 %
15.16 %
16.11 %
10.46 %
13.98 %
Return on average tangible equity - Non-
11.32 %
13.23 %
17.74 %
17.65 %
18.71 %
12.26 %
16.10 %
Category: Earnings
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-reports-second-quarter-2023-earnings-301884208.html
SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.