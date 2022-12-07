North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Areas of patchy fog. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Areas of patchy fog. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.