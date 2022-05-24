PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2022--
Resilient Infrastructure Group™ is pleased to announce that industry veteran Paul Schuler has joined the team as Executive Vice President of Sales and Service. Resilient develops and invests in transformative water and wastewater solutions that meet our clients’ site-specific business, financial, and sustainability objectives.
Schuler’s water and wastewater industry experience includes nearly five years at Suez Water Technology & Solutions where he led North American sales. At Suez WTS and GE Water, Schuler tripled top-line regional revenues and drove considerable organizational and profit growth. As a recognized water industry leader, he has served on the Water Environment Federation and the Pacific Northwest Clean Water Association boards and has presented extensively on water and wastewater issues.
“Paul’s decades of water industry expertise and client-first approach are perfectly matched with our growth plans,” said Ben Vitale, CEO. Resilient’s utility “as a service” delivery coupled with flexible and innovative financing structures, and independent technical solutions, enable resiliency across mission critical infrastructure, operational consistency, and control over facility costs. This outsourcing approach supports clients that need new facilities or to upgrade existing assets to drive step function improvements in sustainability metrics to reach corporate goals.
Wastewater and water infrastructure investment is needed to ensure sustainable operations in many key sectors such as food and beverage, manufacturing, technology, mining, pharmaceuticals, and in municipalities confronting growth limitations due to water resource availability. Schuler will be driving asset growth, developing and managing client relationships, building partnerships, and supporting the integration of acquisitions.
“We are very excited to welcome Paul to Resilient especially at this stage,” said Bill Brennan, President. “His broad water treatment knowledge, coupled with building and managing enterprise sales and marketing teams at GE-Suez, are world-class.”
“Joining Resilient allows me to keep making a difference in the water industry, building great water projects in North America, and meeting rapidly evolving industrial and municipal client needs,” said Schuler. “It’s a lifelong passion of mine, and I look forward to improving partnerships with industry colleagues. Together, we’ll have greater impact on water quality, and on the lives of everyone who needs clean water.”
About Resilient Infrastructure Group
Resilient Infrastructure Group (Resilient) develops, funds and manages a portfolio of wastewater, water and related infrastructure assets in the U.S. and Canada. Resilient was acquired by Partners Group in 2021 to drive growth in the utility “as a service” model for private and public clients. The firm’s approach, water industry experience and strong financial backing allow it to provide flexible client options to fund a range of asset-heavy infrastructure, including project development and technology rollout. The company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.
For more information, please visit www.resilient-ig.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524006150/en/
CONTACT: Resilient Infrastructure Group Media Contact
Ben Vitale
202.297.9003
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OREGON
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING MANUFACTURING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES BUILDING SYSTEMS UTILITIES NATURAL RESOURCES ENVIRONMENT ENERGY ENGINEERING
SOURCE: Resilient Infrastructure Group
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/24/2022 06:12 PM/DISC: 05/24/2022 06:12 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524006150/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.