Watermark, a leading provider of software solutions for higher education, announced today that it has been named the “Overall Enrollment Management Solution Provider of the Year” award in the 5 th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough.
Watermark was recognized for its Student Success and Engagement (SS&E) Platform, an AI-enabled student success solution that uses machine learning to empower colleges and universities to keep underserved students engaged, increase student retention, and optimize the chances of degree and certificate completion.
“Education is more than just the end goal of graduation or a degree; at Watermark, we believe it’s the path to a better future,” said Erin Shy, CEO of Watermark. "Our Student Success and Engagement Platform (SS&E) underpins our commitment to bolster equity in higher education, designed to continuously evolve with the shifting needs of institutions to better support underserved students. We extend our profound gratitude to EdTech Breakthrough for this recognition and their efforts to illuminate solutions that reinforce the educational continuum for students, faculty, and administration."
The SS&E Platform consolidates behavior, active student data, and historical data from dispersed systems to help students and faculty achieve desired outcomes. With simplified attendance tracking, guided student pathways, and alerts when students fall off track, institutions can monitor student progress and create personalized learning experiences. SS&E also supports students that need additional resources to keep them on track. Success coaches and advisors can then meet, collaborate, and have one-on-one conversations with students to personalize their educational path and ensure they meet their goals.
Watermark is actively evolving the product through combined efforts with numerous partner institutions, supporting the student lifecycle from prospect to enrollment to graduation. Consistently engaging with students from their first interaction with the institution creates a holistic approach to student support, increasing retention and fortifying the education pipeline for colleges and universities.
The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of educational technology categories. This year’s program attracted more than 2,400 nominations from over 16 countries worldwide.
“Watermark's breakthrough solution eliminates a patchwork of tools, simplifying individual student support and offering a tailored outreach for key populations. We are proud to name Watermark our ‘Overall Enrollment Management Solution Provider of the Year’ for 2023,” said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “Turning data from existing institutional systems into actionable insights and helping institutions keep underserved students engaged and increase their student retention, all optimize the chances of degree and certificate completion.”
About Watermark
Watermark advances educational impact by developing innovative technology that educators and institutional leaders can trust. Supporting over 1,700 higher education institutions around the world, Watermark launched in 2018 following the merger of Taskstream, Tk20, and LiveText — three of the leading providers of assessment management technology in the industry – with Digital Measures, EvaluationKIT, and SmartCatalog. Aviso Retention joined the Watermark family in 2020. With solutions in the areas of assessment and accreditation management, faculty activity reporting, course evaluations and surveys, curriculum and catalog management, and student success and retention, Watermark’s more than 400 team members are committed to helping colleges and universities operate more strategically and effectively to maximize the impact they have on their students and communities. To learn more about Watermark, visit www.watermarkinsights.com.
About EdTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies, and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM, and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.
