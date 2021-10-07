MILFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--
Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) will webcast its Q3 2021 financial results conference call live on Tuesday, November 2 nd, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. eastern time. Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation on Waters’ investor relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available until November 16 th, 2021 at midnight eastern time.
About Waters Corporation
Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,400 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.
