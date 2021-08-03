MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Waters Corp. (WAT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $167.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Milford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.69. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.60 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.24 per share.
The maker of products used in drug discovery and development posted revenue of $681.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $614.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, Waters expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.25 to $2.35. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.24.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.50 to $10.70 per share.
Waters shares have climbed 57% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has climbed 82% in the last 12 months.
