MILFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Waters Corp. (WAT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $216.2 million.
The Milford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $3.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $3.67 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.47 per share.
The maker of products used in drug discovery and development posted revenue of $836.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $820.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $692.8 million, or $11.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.79 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Waters expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.25 to $2.35. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.47.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.75 to $12 per share.
