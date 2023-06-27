FILE - A ball stands next to the field during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Leicester City at the Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, England, on June 20, 2020. English soccer club Watford has apologized to the victims of a former physiotherapist nicknamed “Paedo Phil” after concluding an investigation into his alleged abuse. The findings of Watford's investigation were made public on Tuesday June 27, 2023 and added to an independent report into allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse in soccer published in 2021.