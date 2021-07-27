Miami Marlins (43-57, fifth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (34-64, fifth in the AL East)
Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (5-9, 3.16 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-0, 1.65 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +110, Marlins -128; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Adam Duvall and the Marlins will take on the Orioles Tuesday.
The Orioles are 16-30 in home games in 2020. Baltimore's lineup has 111 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads the club with 18 homers.
The Marlins are 19-34 on the road. Miami has hit 98 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads them with 22, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.
The Marlins won the last meeting 3-0. Trevor Rogers earned his second victory and Jesus Aguilar went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Miami. Bruce Zimmermann registered his second loss for Baltimore.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 18 home runs and is slugging .476.
Aguilar leads the Marlins with 70 RBIs and is batting .260.
LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .232 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs
Marlins: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.38 ERA, outscored by 13 runs
INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Keegan Akin: (covid-19 protocols), Anthony Santander: (covid-19 protocols), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Chris Davis: (back).
Marlins: Trevor Rogers: (back), Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.