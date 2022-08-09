NORTH ANDOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022--

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Chief Executive Officer & President and Diane McClintock, Senior Vice President FP&A and Investor Relations will participate in the Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.

