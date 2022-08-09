NORTH ANDOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022--
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Chief Executive Officer & President and Diane McClintock, Senior Vice President FP&A and Investor Relations will participate in the Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).
Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006065/en/
CONTACT: Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
Diane McClintock
Senior Vice President FP&A and Investor Relations
Telephone: 978-689-6153
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: UTILITIES CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER MANUFACTURING ENERGY HVAC BUILDING SYSTEMS ENGINEERING MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Watts Water Technologies, Inc
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/09/2022 04:31 PM/DISC: 08/09/2022 04:33 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006065/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.