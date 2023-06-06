NORTH ANDOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2023--
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer and Diane McClintock, Senior Vice President FP&A and Investor Relations will virtually present in the TD Cowen Sustainability Conference on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9 AM (Eastern Time) and will subsequently participate in investor meetings.
Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.watts.com.
