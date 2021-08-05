BOSTON (AP) — Wayfair Inc. (W) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $130.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.89 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.
The online home goods retailer posted revenue of $3.86 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.93 billion.
Wayfair shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 14% in the last 12 months.
