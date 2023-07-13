We Have the Meats, and Now the Burgers: Arby's Introduces Bacon Ranch Wagyu Blend Burger – First Burger in Brand’s History to Hit Canadian Stores

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2023--
Arby's Canada, the sandwich chain renowned for its exceptional meats, announces its foray into the Canadian burger market with the debut of its Bacon Ranch Wagyu Blend Burger. The new burger, which features Arby’s delicious Wagyu beef recipe, will be available as of July 17 for a limited time.
The Arby’s Canada Bacon Ranch Wagyu Blend Burger is a testament to Arby’s commitment to quality – and tasty, meat-centric meals on the go. Crafted with precision, the burger blends 51% American Wagyu and ground beef, creating an exquisite marriage of marbling, rich flavour, and buttery tenderness. Wagyu beef is renowned worldwide for its exceptional quality.
"We’ve been weighing in and waiting on Wagyu for a while," says Craig Walker, Senior Director, Business Development, Canada at Inspire Brands. “The Canadian team worked hard to get Wagyu burger supply in and given the success from our U.S. stores, I’m confident our loyal customers will see it’s worth the wait. Canadians deserve a great burger experience that transcends the ordinary, and this Bacon Ranch Wagyu Blend Burger delivers. It has the meats to leave its mark in the memory of even the most discerning meat lovers."
The Arby's Bacon Ranch Wagyu Blend Burger is a true indulgence, served on a toasted star top bun and topped with processed Swiss cheese, savoury bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and peppercorn ranch sauce. Starting July 17, Canadian consumers can enjoy this premium creation for a limited time at participating Arby's Canada locations nationwide while supplies last.
For more information about Arby's Canada and the Bacon Ranch Wagyu Blend Burger, please visit arbys.ca or on social media on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
About Arby’s Canada
Founded in 1964, Arby's Canada was the first nationally franchised, coast-to-coast sandwich chain and has served fresh meals since it opened its doors. Driven by its brand purpose of “Inspiring smiles through delicious experiences”, Arby's Canada restaurants offer the widest assortment of oven-roasted sliced roast beef, chicken, roast turkey, and Reuben sandwiches, signature Curly Fries, craveable milkshakes and, since 2018, delicious poutines exclusively available to its loyal Canadian customers. Headquartered in Atlanta, the brand operates a network of over 3,400 locations in eight countries, including 57 stores in Canada. Visit Arbys.ca for more information or socially connect with Arby's Canada on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Media kit available here: Arby's Canada media kit.
