DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022--
The "Web3 - Blockchain - Job Description Bundle with 12 Months Update Service" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Web3, Blockchain, and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLR) are the areas that are of the greatest concern to C-Level management. There is a push by everyone to move into the next generation of processing and operational possibilities.
New roles are being created as we speak. Janco, with the assistance of HR and IT professionals along with operational managers, has created a set of job descriptions to assist in the development of existing staff and recruiting of individuals who are actual Blockchain and DLT practitioners.
Blockchain Job Description Bundle
Blockchain is one of the "hottest" areas for employment in IT today. It is not uncommon for salaries to be in the range of $130K to $180K. This job description bundle is a must. This bundle will continue to be expanded and updated frequently, the update subscription service is a must.
As an added bonus the job descriptions come as individual MS WORD files and sharable PDF and eReader files.
- Vice President Strategy and Architecture
- Chief Data Officer
- Chief Digital Officer - CDO
- Chief Experience Officer - CXO
- Chief Security Officer - CSO
- Director Electronic Commerce
- Manager Blockchain Architecture
- Manager Database
- Manager DevOps
- Project Manager Blockchain
- Project Manager Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
- Project Manager Enterprise Architecture
- Blockchain Analyst
- Blockchain Developer
- Data Scientist
- Database Administrator
- Full Stack Developer
- Web3 Developer
- Web3 Analyst
DevOps - Blockchain - DLT Job Family Defined
As part of Janco's commitment to being a leader in Infrastructure tools. There is a complete Job Family that we have created and implemented that is focused on Blockchain and DLT.
The job family classification system is the basis for setting compensation levels, moving individuals into and out Blockchain, training, and recruiting.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/llpmm6
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005882/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY BLOCKCHAIN WEB3
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/29/2022 11:46 AM/DISC: 11/29/2022 11:47 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005882/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.