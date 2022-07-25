Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., up $5.59 to $71.81.
World Wrestling Entertainment jumped 9.5% after CEO Vince McMahon retired Friday amid an investigation into alleged misconduct.
Weber Inc., down 95 cents to $6.56.
The outdoor grill maker announced the departure of CEO Chris Scherzinger, pulled its 2022 forecast and suspended its dividend.
Emergent BioSolutions Inc., up $1.96 to $33.21.
The developer of vaccines and therapeutics got a boost after the World Health Organization declared the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries a global health emergency.
Koninklijke Philips NV, down $1.59 to $20.55.
The health care technology company lowered its full-year outlook after reporting weak second-quarter results.
Dorman Products Inc., down $11.53 to $105.23.
The automotive parts supplier's second-quarter earnings missed Wall Street's forecasts and it cut its earnings guidance for the year.
Newmont Corp., down $6.80 to $44.59.
The gold miner's second-quarter earnings fell sharply from a year earlier amid higher costs and weaker gold prices.
MasTec Inc., down $4.16 to $68.36.
The infrastructure construction company is buying Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $1.1 billion.
APA Corp., up $2.02 to $34.43.
Shares in oil and gas producers climbed broadly as the price of U.S. crude, wholesale gasoline and natural gas rose.
