WeCommerce Holdings Ltd.(“WeCommerce” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WE) a leading provider of ecommerce enablement software and tools for merchants, today announced that it will report financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, following the close of the market on Thursday, August 18, 2022. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) to discuss the financial results.

What: WeCommerce Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Time: 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET)

Live Call:https://conferencingportals.com/event/DWkvUNLo

Live Webcast:https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/659189111

About WeCommerce Holdings Ltd.

WeCommerce provides merchants with a suite of ecommerce software tools to start and grow their online stores. Our family of companies and brands includes Pixel Union, Orbit Apps, Knit Agency, KnoCommerce, Archetype Themes, Foursixty and Stamped. As one of Shopify’s first partners since 2010, WeCommerce is focused on building, acquiring, and investing in leading technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

For more about WeCommerce, please visit www.wecommerce.co or refer to the public disclosure documents available under WeCommerce’s SEDAR profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

CONTACT: Company:

David Charron

Chief Financial Officer

416-418-3881

david@wecommerce.co

