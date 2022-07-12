SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--
WEconnect Health Management today announced the launch of WEconnect Works, a new, affordable mobile offering for employers looking to help employees with behavioral health. Behavioral health and substance misuse impact at least 10% of employees in the United States. Unlike legacy solutions, WEconnect Works offers digitized contingency management rewards, moderation management, and is personalized to suit every employee’s lifestyle.
“Behavioral health, including substance misuse, is one of the most significant public health issues of our time, and employers can make a real difference by providing their employees with the tools and support they need to guide their wellness,” said Daniela Luzi Tudor, CEO and co-founder of WEconnect Health Management. “But the wait for mental health professionals is at an all-time high and seeking peer support at company meetings or in small towns can pose a significant challenge to confidentiality and employee comfort, so we need a new approach that will engage employees in the way they prefer.”
Helping Employers and Employees
WEconnect, which was founded by individuals in long-term recovery, has transformed the mental health and recovery journey by giving individuals and their loved ones mobile tools and support when they need it.
Employees dealing with behavioral health struggles are five times more likely to file for workers’ compensation, three times more likely to injure themselves in the workplace, and twice as likely to request time off. This costs employers more than $8,500 per employee annually.
Previously available through health plans, WEconnect Works is now available directly to companies even if their insurance provider does not offer it. It helps organizations to mitigate the impact of these employee issues by empowering them to:
- Build and monitor recovery routines for support and self-care
- Attend one of more than eight mobile support meetings led by peer counselors throughout the day
- Capitalize on specialized support meetings on harm reduction, grief, women, family members supporting individuals living with mental health concerns and substance use disorder (SUD), and the LGBTQIA+ community, among others
- One-on-one, on-call peer support with a peer support specialist who can help members learn to navigate stress, anxiety, motivation, build healthy habits, and set realistic goals.
With the WEconnect Works module, employers can also offer digitized contingency management which incentivizes employees to practice specific behaviors that help improve their behavioral health. This incentivized reward module was previously only available to health plans and includes gift cards to CVS, Safeway, and Amazon, among others.
Tools that provide anonymous support and positive reinforcement are essential. WEconnect has found that people using its tools for more than 100 days are 50% more likely to sustain a positive habit change. That success rate increases to 99% after one year.
“At FloraCraft we want to make sure we provide the behavioral health resources to support our more than 230 employees,” said James Morkert, Director of HR & Safety, FloraCraft. “There are limited resources in our area, so I examined a number of options. We found WEconnect’s innovative approach provided the most flexibility and confidentiality and has been well received by our team.”
About WEconnect Health Management
WEconnect Health Management is a healthcare technology company focused on solving the biggest public health crises of our time: mental health and substance use disorder. WEconnect serves the public through health plans, employers, partnerships and direct to consumer apps that support the recovery journey and recognize milestones.
