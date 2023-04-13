CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 13, 2023--
Wedbush Securities, one of the nation’s leading diversified independent financial services providers, is excited to introduce Matt Lisle as its new Chief Compliance Officer (“CCO”) for its Futures division. Based at the firm’s Chicago office, Matt will report to Andrew Druch, General Counsel of Wedbush Securities Inc, and will also work closely with the management team of the FICCS division headed up by Bob Fitzsimmons.
Matt has been a licensed attorney for over 30 years and brings with him more than 25 years of legal and regulatory compliance in the futures industry. His roles have included serving for five years as the CCO of ABN AMRO Clearing Chicago, 10 years in senior compliance roles at the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and Eurex, and as General Counsel of the National Grain and Feed Association (NGFA). Matt started his futures regulatory career as a staff attorney with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”) in its Washington DC office. Since 2018, he has been actively involved in the digital assets industry, as co-founder and General Counsel of Drawbridge Lending, which was acquired by Galaxy (Ticker: GLXY) in 2020. At Galaxy, he served as CCO of the commodity pool and trading advisory business. He also co-founded and was the first Chairman of the Global Digital Asset & Cryptocurrency Association, a digital assets industry SRO.
“We couldn’t be happier to have Matt onboard and part of our Futures business,” states Andrew Druch. “His experience as an attorney and previous positions as a CCO will be integral to the success of our firm.”
“We look forward to leveraging Matt's experience in the industry to further enhance client solutions across the range of FICCS product offerings," added Bob Fitzsimmons.
About Wedbush Securities
Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.
