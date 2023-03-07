IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WEIGHT WATCHERS - At a WW GOOD wellness festival powered by Weight Watchers "WW" on the Santa Monica Pier on August 11, 2018, Los Angeles residents engage in a movement and meditation series ("LIFTED") led by Celebrity Fitness Instructor Holly Rilinger. WW International, better known as WeightWatchers, is buying telehealth platform Sequence, giving its members access to a program that offers prescriptions to obesity medications. Shares of WW International Inc. jumped nearly 12% before the market open on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.