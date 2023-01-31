BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023--
The Weiss Asset Management Foundation (“WAM Foundation”) today announced it has made an $800,000 grant to ALIMA (The Alliance for International Medical Action), an international medical humanitarian organization, to support ALIMA’s nutrition programming in N’Djamena, Chad. This follows an initial $200,000 grant that the Foundation awarded to ALIMA last year to support nutrition services in Mirriah, Niger.
“ALIMA is a pioneer in using research to improve care in settings of chronic malnutrition and, in Chad, serves the needs of nearly half of N’Djamena’s children suffering from severe and moderate acute malnutrition. This grant will support their suite of malnutrition work in Chad and is projected to help treat 14,000 children in 2023 to help reduce child mortality,” said Harlan Downs-Tepper, Program Director at WAM Foundation.
“We are deeply grateful for the WAM Foundation’s support of our work to combat child malnutrition in N’Djamena, an area that is often overlooked by donors,” said Dr. Kader Issaley, Director of Operations at ALIMA. “Their funds will advance innovative solutions to both treat and prevent malnutrition, which continues to kill millions of children each year. This work would not be possible without the WAM Foundation’s support—this is a game-changer for our team.”
About ALIMA
ALIMA (The Alliance for International Medical Action) is a medical humanitarian organization based in Dakar, Senegal, that has been saving lives since 2009 in emergency situations in Africa. ALIMA’s unique model focuses on building alliances and promoting collaboration between local health workers, national medical organizations, and researchers. ALIMA strives to transform humanitarian medicine by fostering research and innovation to improve care and help communities prepare for the future. ALIMA has treated more than 10 million patients in 14 countries, and launched more than 30 research projects – notably on malnutrition, maternal and child health, malaria, Ebola and COVID-19. This work has won several international awards. For more information about ALIMA, visit https://alima.ngo/en/.
About Weiss Asset Management Foundation
The Weiss Asset Management Foundation operates as the charitable arm of Weiss Asset Management (“WAM”). Its mission – achieved through funding and grants to organizations across the world – is to alleviate suffering. The WAM Foundation has made substantial grants to fund groundbreaking research on expanding access to vaccines in rural communities in Africa. In response to the COVID crisis, it provided oxygen concentrators to rural communities in India, and made up for a funding shortfall for an NGO that was an effective provider of primary health care in rural Nepal. WAM recently made a substantial financial commitment to the Foundation as part of its goal to increase the Foundation’s impact. For more information about the Weiss Asset Management Foundation, visit www.weissasset.com/philanthropy.
