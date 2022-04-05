PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 5, 2022--
Well Natured Hemp, a wellness company focused on improving sleep, recovery, and energy with naturally derived, science-backed products, is pleased to announce that Hemp113™, a primary ingredient in Well Natured products, has achieved GRAS-affirmed status. According to the manufacturer, “Hemp113™ is GRAS-affirmed as per the GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) monograph approved and signed by a panel of experts on June 21, 2021.” This certification means consumers get peace of mind knowing the Hemp ingredients in their Well Natured Hemp products have undergone thorough scientific scrutiny and are widely considered to be safe.
About the GRAS Safety Determination
Under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act, any substance added to food must be Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS). The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grants the GRAS designation to indicate a product’s safety in accordance with strict safety regulations and data derived from toxicological principles. The status is given once the company does due diligence and the aforementioned board of experts has reviewed and addressed all known safety concerns.
Well Natured Hemp and the manufacturers of Hemp113™ have committed to providing the highest-quality hemp products. They believe in taking a responsible approach to increasing the quality of life for all who purchase their products. This new safety designation is evidence of that aspiration and helps the company achieve long-term goals.
About Well Natured
Well Natured is on a mission to “empower people to get the most out of every day” with wholesome supplements that aid in boosting energy, improving sleep, relaxing, and recovering faster. They use Hemp113™ to combine nature’s best ingredients with patented processes and create potent, plant-based products backed by science and proven to deliver results. All hemp products are made in the USA and are grown locally in the USA without GMOs or pesticides. They’re also gluten-free, vegan, and third-party lab tested.
