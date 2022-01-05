SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022--
Wellbeam Consumer Health LLC today announced the acquisition of BioTRUST Nutrition® LLC, a fast-growing, leading eCommerce nutrition brand with a portfolio of high-quality, science-based products that span protein, collagen, healthy living, anti-aging, and digestive health.
BioTRUST Nutrition marks the fourth eCommerce-based wellness brand acquisition for Wellbeam Consumer Health, an American Pacific Group portfolio company. In 2021, Wellbeam acquired Penetrex®, a leading joint & muscle relief and recovery brand, Eu Natural®, a fast-growing, digitally-native provider of vitamin and mineral nutritional supplement products, and TruSkin®, a leading skincare brand with a range of high-quality, plant-powered products.
BioTRUST Nutrition was founded in 2011 by Josh Bezoni and Joel Marion as a mission-based protein and collagen company that is authentic, honest, charitable, and puts quality and customers first. Since then, BioTRUST has become the go-to direct-to-consumer (DTC) resource for a wide variety of recurring nutritional needs, offers a portfolio of 25 innovative, science-based products, and has built a sophisticated data-driven multi-channel marketing capability to attract and maintain a highly loyal customer base.
The acquisition of BioTRUST extends Wellbeam Consumer Healthcare’s leadership and expertise as a diversified, leading eCommerce-focused consumer wellness business. BioTRUST significantly expands the overall DTC platform capabilities for Wellbeam, while providing further portfolio diversification into the healthy aging space with particular strength in the nutritional powders segment.
“With the addition of BioTRUST to the portfolio, Wellbeam Consumer Health not only adds a fast-growing, differentiated brand and leader in the healthy aging space, but also offers a best-in-class data-driven DTC eCommerce competency on top of current deep expertise in eCommerce marketplace and brand management,” said Chris Marschall, CEO of Wellbeam Consumer Health. “The addition of BioTRUST is another significant step to building the leading eCommerce-focused consumer wellness company with a mission to help consumers live healthier lives.”
“I’m proud of how we’ve built BioTRUST to be a nutritional products leader through our innovative product portfolio and highly-effective DTC performance marketing capabilities,” said Dan Faath, CEO of BioTRUST Nutrition. “I look forward to seeing the brand continue to build on current momentum and accelerate under the Wellbeam Consumer Health platform with its industry-leading expertise and capabilities across eCommerce marketplaces, brand-building, and product innovation.”
Jones Day served as exclusive legal counsel to Wellbeam Consumer Health. The Sage Group served as exclusive financial advisor to BioTRUST and Bryan Cave served as exclusive legal counsel to BioTRUST.
About Wellbeam Consumer Health
Wellbeam Consumer Health is a diversified, high-quality portfolio of differentiated eCommerce-focused wellness brands, including Eu Natural, Penetrex, TruSkin, and BioTRUST. Wellbeam has built industry-leading expertise in data-driven, digital and eCommerce activation and consumer-centric, high-impact brand management and new product development, while taking an omni-channel focus for expansion. Wellbeam brands aim to make a difference by enabling people to reach their wellness goals and live healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.wellbeam.com.
About American Pacific Group
American Pacific Group is a San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm with $450 million of capital under management that pursues control investment opportunities primarily in North America. Together, with management teams and in-house operating partners, American Pacific Group drives sustainable growth in its portfolio companies through the “Q Process”, a proprietary and tested approach to value creation. For more information, please visit www.americanpacificgroup.com.
