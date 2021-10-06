SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2021--
Wellbeam Consumer Health LLC today announced the acquisition of TruSkin™, a leading skincare brand with a range of high-quality, plant-powered products including the #1 best-selling facial serum on Amazon. TruSkin is the third ecommerce-based wellness brand acquisition for Wellbeam Consumer Health, an American Pacific Group portfolio company. Earlier this year, Wellbeam acquired Penetrex ®, a leading joint & muscle relief and recovery brand and Eu Natural ®, a fast-growing, digitally-native provider of vitamin and mineral nutritional supplement products.
TruSkin was founded by Doug Squyres and Erica Reh with a mission to offer clean, high-quality, and plant-powered skincare products with vitamin C serum as the first offering in 2013. TruSkin is formulated and bottled in the United States without unnecessary additives or animal testing.
With the addition of TruSkin, Wellbeam Consumer Health is a diversified, leading ecommerce-focused consumer wellness business with three brands in leadership positions in distinct categories. Collectively, the brands have distribution across all relevant eCommerce platforms, proprietary direct-to-consumer websites, and a growing footprint in leading brick-and-mortar retailers.
“I’m proud of the strong growth and momentum we’ve had at TruSkin,” said Sean Beckner, CEO of TruSkin. “I’m excited to see the brand continue to thrive under the Wellbeam Consumer Health platform with its strong expertise and capabilities across eCommerce, brand-building, product innovation – all with a focus on product quality.”
“The acquisition of TruSkin provides Wellbeam Consumer Healthcare with a differentiated skincare brand with leadership in the fast-growing serums category,” said Chris Marschall, CEO of Wellbeam Consumer Health. “We will continue to diversify and grow our platform to provide wellness solutions to help consumers live healthier lives.”
About Wellbeam Consumer Health
Wellbeam Consumer Health is a portfolio of ecommerce-focused wellness brands, including Eu Natural, Penetrex, and TruSkin. Wellbeam is planning to expand its portfolio by accelerating existing brands and adding a curated selection of customer-centric, high-quality wellness brands. Wellbeam is building a differentiated and value-added portfolio, bringing best-in-class digital and ecommerce expertise while taking an omni-channel focus for expansion. Wellbeam brands aim to make a difference by enabling people to reach their wellness goals and live healthier lives. Learn more at: wellbeam.com.
About American Pacific Group
American Pacific Group is a San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm with $450 million of capital under management that pursues control investment opportunities primarily in North America. Together, with management teams and in-house operating partners, American Pacific Group drives sustainable growth in its portfolio companies through the “Q Process”, a proprietary and tested approach to value creation. For more information, please visit www.americanpacificgroup.com.
