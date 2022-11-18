VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022--
Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“ Wellbeing” or the “ Company ”) (NEO: MEDI ) (OTC: KONEF ) (FRA: SQ2 ), an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics as supported by clinical research, announces that James Henning and Steven Inglefield have stepped down as directors of the Company.
“James has served on the Wellbeing board of directors since the Company’s inception,” said Najla Guthrie, CEO of Wellbeing. “Overtime he has made many contributions to the success and growth of the Company, drawing on a wealth of experience gained over a long and successful business career.”
“Steven has served as a Director of the Company as well as its Chief Operating Officer since the purchase of IRP Health Ltd. (“IRP”) and made considerable contributions during his tenure,” said Najla. “With the Company’s decision to divest IRP Health Ltd. (“IRP”), Steven leaves to focus on IRP’s expanding growth.”
“On behalf of the board of directors, the management team and our shareholders, I thank James and Steven for their contributions and wish them the best in their future endeavours,” added Najla.
ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES
Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. is an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical treatment solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics, as supported by clinical research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide forward-thinking therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. For additional information, please visit wellbeingdigital.co.
On behalf of:
Najla Guthrie
Chief Executive Officer
WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:
This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.
CONTACT: Natalie Dolphin
VP of Marketing & Investment Relations
Email:ndolphin@wellbeingdigital.co
Twitter: @Wellbeing_IR
