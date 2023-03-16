VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 16, 2023--
Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“ Wellbeing” or the “ Company ”) (NEO: MEDI ) (OTC: KONEF ) (FRA: SQ2 ), an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics as supported by clinical research, announces that Najla Guthrie, CEO, will participate at the upcoming Benzinga Psychedelic Capital Conference taking place on April 13 th, 2023 in Miami Florida.
The Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference educates and informs the current and future psychedelics investor on the state of the industry, cutting-edge developments, and provides opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow.
Co-located with Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami, this year’s event will give attendees a unique networking opportunity, exclusive industry insights and a chance to be in the room with the leaders taking psychedelics to the next level.
Najla Guthrie will participate on the “Psychedelics 101” panel at 9:50 a.m. EST on April 13 th, 2023.
ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES
Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. is an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical treatment solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics, as supported by clinical research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide forward-thinking therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. For additional information, please visit wellbeingdigital.co.
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:
This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.
CONTACT: For further information, please contact:
Natalie Dolphin
VP of Marketing & Investment Relations
Email:ndolphin@wellbeingdigital.co
Twitter: @Wellbeing_IR
