Wellesley Asset Management is pleased to announce it has surpassed $3 billion in Regulatory Assets Under Management* this summer. This milestone was accomplished as Wellesley celebrates its 30th anniversary as a nationally recognized Registered Investment Advisor and Asset Manager with a singular focus on convertible bonds. Wellesley’s Founder and CEO, Greg Miller, who was recently named as Forbes #3 ranked Investment Advisor in Massachusetts for 2021** has utilized a conservative approach to convertible bonds since 1991. Greg stated, “We are proud of the entire firm’s contribution to our success over the years as we continue to focus on client service excellence and strong investment performance. In particular, I am extremely proud of Michael Miller, our President and Chief Investment Officer, who has been instrumental in our growth during his leadership over the past 10 years. Michael’s laser focus on quality client service and best-in-class investment performance has been critical in our growth.”
Michael Miller, who was also recently recognized by Forbes as a top 10 ranked Investment Advisor in Massachusetts for 2021 adds, “Greg and I are thankful to our entire team and especially our clients for helping us to surpass $3 billion in Regulatory Assets Under Management. It is a testament to the hard work and perseverance of many, but also to the countless benefits of convertible bonds and their outstanding performance over the past 30 years. We continue to believe that convertible bonds remain an under-appreciated asset class especially during periods of increased market volatility.”
About Wellesley Asset Management, Inc.
Wellesley Asset Management (Wellesley) is an SEC registered investment advisory firm located in Wellesley, Massachusetts specializing in the management of convertible bonds through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and private hedge funds. Managing assets of over $3 billion, Wellesley is a trusted advisor to a diverse client base serving high and ultra-high net-worth individuals, registered investment advisors, institutions, pensions, and other investment professionals. Founded in 1991 by Greg Miller CPA, Wellesley invests in convertible bonds deploying absolute return-seeking strategies. Additional information about the firm is available at www.wam.com.
