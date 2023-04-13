WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 13, 2023--
Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced its partnership with the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
The Wells Fargo Center will feature Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution for Flyers games as well as concerts and other touring events at the arena, allowing fans and to pass through security in a faster, easier and more welcoming manner. Officials at the Wells Fargo Center learned about Evolv having seen it used at other facilities in different sports leagues. Wells Fargo Center is now the third professional sports venue in Philadelphia to partner with Evolv to enhance their visitor security screening experience. Evolv is the fan screening provider for dozens of sports teams around the country in the NFL, MLB, NHL and MLS.
“Everything we’ve heard from our peers partnering with Evolv has been positive, from how easy it is to use to how pleased fans are with the experience,” said Valerie Camillo, President and CEO of Spectacor Sports and Entertainment. “When the National Hockey League gave us the go-ahead to find a better way of screening as many as 20,000 fans per game, the choice for us was clearly Evolv.”
According to Wells Fargo’s security team, early returns have been positive, with Evolv setting off fewer alarms than security officials experienced with traditional magnetometers. Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. It quickly distinguishes between threats and the everyday items, so people do not need to always empty pockets and bags. As a result, most fans make their way directly into the arena without having to stop at security. Wells Fargo Center began using Evolv at Flyers hockey games in mid-February.
“Evolv is thrilled to partner with Wells Fargo Center to help keep Flyers fans safer while making sure they can get into the arena more quickly and in a better, easier manner,” said John Baier, Evolv’s vice president of sports. “With Evolv, fans can enter without the anxiety of being late, accidentally setting off alarms, or the stress of missing valuable playing time on the ice.”
The Wells Fargo Center joins a fast-growing roster of sports facilities partnering with Evolv to provide a safer, more fan-friendly experience. Among the many ballparks and stadiums in the sports world using Evolv’s technology are Major League Baseball’s PNC Park in Pittsburgh, the National Football League’s SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio from Major League Soccer.
About Wells Fargo Center
The Wells Fargo Center is one of the busiest arenas in the world. In addition to being the home of the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers, it has hosted a variety of events since its opening in 1996. In addition to sporting events as diverse as the X-Games, college playoffs, and U.S. Figure Skating and Gymnastics Championships, it also hosted the Republican National Convention in 2000.
About Evolv Technology
Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 500 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.
