Wells Fargo to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) said today that Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo will present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:35 a.m. ET.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005037/en/
Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch (Photo: Wells Fargo)
The live webcast will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/events.
A replay of the webcast will be available for three months following the presentation.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune’s 2022 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.
Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.
News Release Category: WF-CF
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005037/en/
CONTACT: Media
Beth Richek, 704-374-2545
beth.richek@wellsfargo.comInvestor Relations
John Campbell, 415-396-0523
john.m.campbell@wellsfargo.com
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Wells Fargo & Company
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/07/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 02/07/2023 07:59 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005037/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.