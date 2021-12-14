Wemade Heralds Special MIR4 Global New Year’s Event

Wemade celebrates the New Year with a special event, beginning December 14th and continuing into 2022 for MIR4 fans. The opening of a new region, Phantasia, and new content updates for Boss Raid and character NFT releases will follow on December 21st. Throughout the four-week-long event, players can receive an abundance of special rewards, including Epic Challenge Incense Burner Box, Socks of Wishes, and Cordials that can be consumed to support the growth of a character.